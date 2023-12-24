CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On the first play of the Carolina Panthers NFL matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Dec. 10, rookie quarterback Bryce Young handed off to running back Chuba Hubbard, who gained three yards on a play off left guard.

Hubbard rose and hustled back to the huddle. McCray did not, remaining on the ground.

The starting right guard sustained a calf injury and was eventually placed on injured reserve.

It’s been a recurring theme for the Panthers this season.

When veteran Gabe Jackson replaced rookie Nash Jensen during last Sunday’s 9-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium, the 10-year veteran with 8,088 career snaps under his belt became the eighth player to patrol the position.

Few Panthers fans showed up on a rainy, windy day to see Jackson grade out as one of the team’s top performers.

Gabe Jackson Could Be in Line To Start Versus Packers

Will more fans show up Sunday to see Jackson line up against the visiting Green Bay Packers? Maybe.

Will Jackson start? Maybe.

Interim coach Chris Tabor remained noncommittal each time a member of the media broached the subject during last week’s practices.

“We’re still working our way through that,” he said on Thursday.

Signed to the practice squad by the Panthers on Nov. 29, the 2014 third-round draft pick was elevated to the active roster the past two games, but didn’t see the field until the second half against the Falcons.

He made an immediate difference.

“He came in there, we ripped off a couple good runs there, right away when he came in,” Tabor said during Monday’s Zoom call. “He’s a strong player, been around the block, has a lot of experience. And it was just something that we felt like we just needed to do at that time. Thought that he did some really nice things.

“And as I always say, it’s any player, he’s gonna want some plays back. And we’ll work hard this week to get those things rectified and build off the things that he did well. But really pleased with his performance for a guy that just got here.”

Jackson Getting Different View With Panthers

A left guard with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks for much of his career, Jackson played to the right of quarterback Bryce Young for the first time since his rookie campaign.

Jackson played 33 snaps and backed Young while he engineered a 17-play, game-winning drive, capped by a 23-yard, walk-off field goal by Eddy Pineiro.

The 32-year-old Jackson made the most of his opportunity, grading out as the unit’s third-highest offensive performer. The Panthers (2-12) snapped a six-game losing streak.

Pro Football Focus graded Jackson out at 72.2 overall. For run blocking, he earned a team-best 78.7.

“I had some good plays and some plays I’d like to get back,” Jackson said after Thursday’s practice. “I just have to stack on the good.”

Expected to be elevated from the practice squad before Sunday’s game, Jackson was asked if he thought he earned a Week 16 start against the favored Packers (6-8), who were four-point favorites, according to Betonline Sportsbook.

He followed Tabor’s lead, saying: “I’m going to have to do the same thing coach did, because, you know …”

He just shrugged.

