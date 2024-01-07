NFL News and Rumors

NFL Week 18: Snubbed By Pro Bowl, Carolina Panthers’ Derrick Brown Eyes DL Tackle Record Vs. Favored Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
derrick brown set for new record (1)

The Jacksonville Jaguars found a way to keep Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown from disrupting the line of scrimmage last Sunday.

Digging into their Iron Bowl roots, Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson, who played at Alabama, engaged in a helmet-tugging incident with Brown, who played at Auburn. Both were ejected from the host Jaguars’ 26-0 victory last Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely devised their plan to block Brown during Sunday’s regular-season finale at Bank of America Stadium.

Brown enters the NFC South matchup two tackles shy of tying an NFL single-season record for tackles by a DL.

Panthers DL Derrick Brown 3 Tackles From NFL Record

Brown and Robinson were each fined $10,927 by the league officials for unnecessary roughness penalties.

Brown will be out to make the Bucs and former teammate Baker Mayfield pay Sunday. With 96 total tackles, Brown trails Miami Dolphins DL Christian Wilkins, who collected 98 tackles last season. Wilkins’ mark broke the previous standard of 78, which was set by ex-Houston Texans DL J.J. Watt during a 16-game campaign in 2014.

A fourth-year professional, Brown continues to establish himself as one of the NFL’s premier DLs, compiling 96 total tackles. He also has been credited with 46 run stops, second-most among all defenders this season.

Despite orchestrating one of the top DL seasons in league history, Brown was named the first alternate for the Pro Bowl.

The snub hit Brown hard.

“I wanted to make the team,” he told WCNC. “I think that’s obvious. No discredit to nobody else, but, it sucks.”

In Brown’s place, Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, New York Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and San Fransico 49ers’ Javon Hargrave were named to the NFC roster.

DC Ejiro Everno: ‘He’s Had a Heck Of A Year’

In his first season as defensive coordinator, Ejiro Everno was charged with reshaping the Panthers on the fly, altering the defensive philosophy to a base 3-4.

Brown has been one bright spot in an otherwise lost campaign for the 2-14 Panthers. Everno didn’t agree with the Pro Bowl overlooking Brown.

“I just thought that was a miss,” Evero said via video of Thursday’s press conference. “He’s had a heck of a year. He’s been so disruptive. I think he’s been the best run defender in the NFL this year.

“He’s done a heck of a job rushing the quarterback, and creating pressures, the interception, the batted balls. There’s been so much production. The leadership. He’s been instrumental in everything that we’ve done and I think that was just a miss.”

The Buccaneers (8-8) need a win for any chance win claim a division title. They were listed as four-point favorites, according to Betonline Sportsbook.

NFL Week 18: Buccaneers at Panthers Odds

Here are the updated odds for Sunday’s NFL matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, according to Betonline Sportsbook:

Teams Buccaneers (8-8) at Panthers (2-14) Play
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. ET Tampa Bay, -4 BetOnline logo

*-Odds Through Saturday

Topics  
Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors Panthers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) heads out to warm-up before the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95
NFL Week 18 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 18 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kyler Murray
NFL Week 18 Same Game Parlay: +525 SGP Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes for a touchdown
NFL Week 18 Player Props: Back Justin Fields and Nick Mullens
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Bills quarterback Josh Allen tucks the ball and scores a touchdown on this play.
NFL Week 18 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Bears, Bills Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9)
Texans vs. Colts: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 5 2024
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball
RB Dalvin Cook Signs With Baltimore Ravens After Going Unclaimed On Waivers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 4 2024
More News
Arrow to top