NFL Wild Card Fans Watch C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans Display Maturity In Cleveland Browns’ Playoff Rout At NRG Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
cj stroud youngest win playoff game (1)

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took advantage of his first NFL playoff experience.

In Saturday’s Wild Card matchup, Stroud connected on three first-half touchdown passes and two third-quarter pick-six TD returns sparked the young Texans to a 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

Twitter users reacted to Stroud becoming the youngest QB to earn a postseason victory.

The Browns may have entered the postseason with a banged-up roster, the Texans did not have much experience. They became just the fourth NFL team to win a playoff game with a first-year QB (Stroud) and first-time coach (DeMeco Ryans) …

Early on, however, the veteran established an early tone, as told by the play-by-play announcer: “There’s a big play from (Joe) Flacco … he put in the bucket … to the tune of 45 yards” …

Running back Kareem Hunt provided the Browns with an early lift …

Wide receiver Nico Collins received good blocking near the end first quarter, scoring on a 15-yard pass, giving the AFC South-champion Texans their second of three first-half leads (10-7) …

Coming back for the third time in the opening 17-plus minutes, the Browns reclaimed the advantage when Hunt scored on a shovel pass early in the second quarter. It would prove to be their final lead …

Eighteen seconds later, Stroud hit Brevin Jordan on a 76-yard TD pass, the Texans’ longest offensive play this season …

What were the Carolina Panthers’ fans thinking after watching Stroud on this throw near the end of the second quarter? The Panthers, after all, passed on Stroud with the No. 1 overall draft pick last April …

The Wild Card’s tide turned in the third quarter when Steven Nelson executed the first pick-six …

Christian Harris returned the second pick-six in nearly 2 minutes as the Texans turned the game into a rout …

Harris made his mark Saturday …

By the fourth quarter, the Browns were left in a daze …

Moments before the Texans earned their first home playoff game since 2019, the players started offering their congratulations to each other …

The Browns became the first team since 1970 to qualify for the playoffs without their Week 1 quarterback, running back, right tackle, left tackle and both safeties. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski kept the depleted locker room focused …

Stroud: “We got that dub … onto next week” …

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors Texans Twitter
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
