Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took advantage of his first NFL playoff experience.

In Saturday’s Wild Card matchup, Stroud connected on three first-half touchdown passes and two third-quarter pick-six TD returns sparked the young Texans to a 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

Twitter users reacted to Stroud becoming the youngest QB to earn a postseason victory.

The Browns may have entered the postseason with a banged-up roster, the Texans did not have much experience. They became just the fourth NFL team to win a playoff game with a first-year QB (Stroud) and first-time coach (DeMeco Ryans) …

The kid is gonna be alright 🔥 C.J. Stroud is only 22 years-old 😳 pic.twitter.com/KJ7Px2Sk02 — ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2024

Early on, however, the veteran established an early tone, as told by the play-by-play announcer: “There’s a big play from (Joe) Flacco … he put in the bucket … to the tune of 45 yards” …

Joey sends it deep for a 45 yard gain 👏#CLEvsHOU on NBC pic.twitter.com/peDZEMWOKW — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 13, 2024

Running back Kareem Hunt provided the Browns with an early lift …

Wide receiver Nico Collins received good blocking near the end first quarter, scoring on a 15-yard pass, giving the AFC South-champion Texans their second of three first-half leads (10-7) …

A QUICK response by the Texans. 😮 (via NFL)pic.twitter.com/JOOYaa6UY5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 13, 2024

Coming back for the third time in the opening 17-plus minutes, the Browns reclaimed the advantage when Hunt scored on a shovel pass early in the second quarter. It would prove to be their final lead …

Eighteen seconds later, Stroud hit Brevin Jordan on a 76-yard TD pass, the Texans’ longest offensive play this season …

A 76-YARD ANSWER FOR HOUSTON. pic.twitter.com/Jo9v6nKNgk — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 13, 2024

What were the Carolina Panthers’ fans thinking after watching Stroud on this throw near the end of the second quarter? The Panthers, after all, passed on Stroud with the No. 1 overall draft pick last April …

AIR IT OUT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NjLQxykfDa — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 13, 2024

The Wild Card’s tide turned in the third quarter when Steven Nelson executed the first pick-six …

Christian Harris returned the second pick-six in nearly 2 minutes as the Texans turned the game into a rout …

Harris made his mark Saturday …

Christian Harris is the first player with a pick-six and a sack in a playoff game since JJ Watt in 2011. pic.twitter.com/qJYydMnXc4 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 14, 2024

By the fourth quarter, the Browns were left in a daze …

Deshaun Watson looks like he’s losing. pic.twitter.com/Q9pCicc0S3 — Brian T. Smith (@BTSmithUK) January 14, 2024

Moments before the Texans earned their first home playoff game since 2019, the players started offering their congratulations to each other …

The Browns became the first team since 1970 to qualify for the playoffs without their Week 1 quarterback, running back, right tackle, left tackle and both safeties. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski kept the depleted locker room focused …

More #Browns Kevin Stefanski after the 45-14 loss to the #Texans in the wild card round pic.twitter.com/gVUtT7J3A0 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 14, 2024

Stroud: “We got that dub … onto next week” …

NEXT UP: DIVISIONAL ROUND pic.twitter.com/cTw4RySplH — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 14, 2024