Nick Kygrios Ends Three-Year ATP Title Drought After Winning in Washington

A Wimbledon finalist for the first time just over a month ago, Nick Kygrios has continued his resurgent form by clinching both the singles and doubles titles at the Citi Open in Washington.

The Australian last won an ATP Tour title three years ago in the same tournament, putting an end to a less than favourable stretch of dismal form.

In what continues to be a remarkable turn around after hitting his lowest ranking at 137 in February of this year, the runner-up at Wimbledon last month won 6-4 6-3 and did not drop serve throughout, smashing 12 aces in Sunday’s final against Yoshihito Nishioka.

The 27-year-old later joined up with American doubles partner Jack Sock to clinch a second title of the day and his third doubles success of the year.

Speaking after winning the singles title, Kygrios spoke of his mental strength and perseverance to get back in the title-winning frame. He said; “to see where I was at last year to now, it’s just an incredible transformation,” Kyrgios said in a post-match interview. “I just came out with great energy. I knew that I had experience on my side today. I love this court, I’ve played so many good matches here, so I’m just really happy with myself.

“I’ve been in some really dark places. Just to be able to turn it around … there are so many people who have helped me get there, but myself, I’ve shown some serious strength to just continue and persevere and get through all those times and be able to still perform and win tournaments like this one.”

The win lifts him to 37th in the rankings despite failing to earn any points at Wimbledon, after the ATP’s opposition to the club banning Belorussian and Russian competitors.

With the US Open fast approaching at the end of August, there are several huge chances for the enigmatic Australian to close in on a seeded position at the final grand slam of the year, with competitions in Montreal and Cincinnati on the horizon.