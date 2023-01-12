No. 44 Ranked Mito Pereira Is Set To Join LIV Golf in 2023

The golf season is beginning to heat up. No. 44-ranked golfer Mito Pereira has officially decided to away from the PGA Tour and is set to join LIV Golf in the upcoming 2023 season.

Since last summer, there has been widespread speculation surrounding Pereira jumping over to LIV Golf.

A report from the Telegraph claims Mito Pereira is on his way to LIV Golf. 👀 Full story: https://t.co/0wAcIhJL9K pic.twitter.com/BCZSxFVwsU — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) January 11, 2023

Pereira Joins LIV Golf

Last year, the Chilean-born golfer expressed a lot of interest in the Saudi golf league around the Tour Championship. While rumors were flying around about his extracurricular involvements with LIV Golf, Pereira took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself in the International Presidents Cup team uniform, stating how honored he was to play in the competition.

As of right now, any members apart of LIV Golf cannot play in a PGA Tour sanctioned event. For the President Cup, it seemed like Pereira may have been opting to stay on the tour.

After his Cup appearance, where Pereira went 0-2-1, more speculation surrounded the Chilean-born golfer’s move to LIV Golf. By the fall, Pereira was publicly seen with a number of LIV Golf members.

Currently, Pereira is ranked No.44 on the Official World Golf Rankings. While he’s had some great moments on the PGA Tour, including three wins during the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020-2021, it seems like he’s finally looking for his big payday.

Pereira was close to winning the PGA Championship, where he was one shot from the final at the 72nd hole. He ended up finishing T3 at the 2022 PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour still is looking to ban members of LIV Golf from any major championship but for right now it seems like they will still be able to compete.

Before his departure from the PGA Tour, Pereira was a part of the Netflix Documentary ‘Full Swing”, which follows a group of professional golfers throughout the PGA Tour season.

The 27-year old golfer looks to join fellow Latin American golfers at LIV golf including Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz.

LIV Golf Kicks Off 2023 at Mayakoba

The LIV Golf schedule and entire roster has yet to be announced but the season begins on February 24th in Mayakoba.

For right now, both the individual and team competitions format will still be kept in the inaugural season.