Oregon State Won’t Wait For Oregon To Join Colorado In Big 12 Move

Colorado recently shocked the college football world by announcing that it would be leaving the PAC-12 to return to the Big 12 Conference.

However, a few of Colorado’s former conference rivals are thinking of following the Buffaloes to greener pastures.

According to ESPN, Oregon, and Washington “hold all of the cards” in PAC-12 realignment talks, a sentiment that has left other schools on edge about their future.

Oregon State Will Move To The Big 12 ‘Sooner Rather Than Later

Action Network reported on Thursday that the Big 12 Conference is looking to add between one and three more schools to join Colorado in 2024.

The initial report named Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah as potential candidates to make the jump but they aren’t the only candidates eyeing a potential move.

With the future of the PAC-12 in serious jeopardy, one school in particular — Oregon State — is considering jumping the gun on a move to the Big 12 instead of waiting to follow the lead of other top programs, according to sources.

The Beavers are reportedly worried about getting left behind by the likes of Oregon, Washington, and Arizona. For Oregon State, the change would come with a significant financial boon, as the school would be eligible to receive the same media rights deal as Colorado.

What Will Happen To The PAC-12 If More Teams Move Conferences?

If more college football teams leave for the Big Ten or Big 12, the PAC-12 Conference might have to disband altogether.

Last month, college football analyst Paul Finebaum boldly declared that the PAC-12 is dead. With USC and UCLA set to play their final season in the conference, the ripple effect has already begun.

Colorado was actually a founding member of the Big 12 in 1996 and remained in the conference until leaving for the PAC-12 ahead of the 2011 season.

Another factor in the decision to switch conferences, the Buffaloes will receive a full media rights deal worth $31.7 million per year. Action Network reported that the same deal would apply to any other Power 5 schools moving to the Big 12.

Meanwhile, Oregon and Washington are reportedly drawing significant interest from the Big Ten.

However, the Big Ten is reportedly waiting to see how it will integrate teams on the West Coast, meaning Oregon and Washington likely won’t be asked to join the conference until after the 2025 college football season.

