Panthers Roundup: OL Brady Christensen Goes On IR; Jaycee Horn Suffers ‘Serious’ Injury; Andy Dalton’s First Save

Jeff Hawkins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen suffered a biceps injury in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s season-opening 24-10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but gutted his way until the end.

Speaking to members of the media Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium, coach Frank Reich confirmed the starting left guard was placed on injured reserve, indicating Christensen will miss at least four games.

Reich said versatile Cade Mays and rookies Chandler Zavala and Nash Jensen will compete for the starting assignment. Zavala started at right guard versus the Falcons, but started at left guard during his final two seasons at N.C. State. The Panthers (0-1) next host the NFC South Division-rival New Orleans Saints (1-0) on Monday night.

Recently signed Calvin Throckmorton, a former Saint who has NFL experience at various positions, could be another option.

Despite the injury, Christensen played in all the Panthers’ 77 snaps last Sunday, yielding four quarterback pressures on 42 pass-blocking chances, according to Pro Football Focus.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn Sustained ‘Serious’ Hamstring Injury

Reich didn’t have details to deliver, but the Panthers coach didn’t know the severity of third-year CB Jaycee Horn’s hamstring injury.

He just knew it was “serious.”

“We’re still kinda working through that,” Reich said. “He’s working through getting other opinions and just seeing the full extent of it. It is a serious hamstring injury.

“He’s gonna be out for a while, for an extended period of time.”

Horn departed last Sunday’s game before halftime. Surgery remains a possibility.

“It’s just one of those freak injuries,” he added. “And he knew right away. I could tell as soon as I got out there.

“He kinda felt it pop.”

Injury prone thus far in his career, Horn, a 2021 eighth overall draft pick, was sidelined for 17 of his first 33 games because of injuries, including a broken foot and wrist.

In other roster moves, the Panthers placed cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (hamstring) on the practice squad IR and released running back Spencer Brown. The team also signed cornerback Lamar Jackson and wide receiver Michael Strachan to the practice squad. Strachan dressed for 19 games with the Indianapolis Colts the past two seasons.

Relief QB Andy Dalton Earns Souvenir-Ball Save

Veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton earned his first save last Sunday.

Moments after Young executed his first NFL touchdown pass, a 4-yarder to tight end Hayden Hurst, the veteran tight end hurled the game ball into the stands at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

That’s when Dalton jumped into action, retrieving the souvenir for the rookie.

“Actually, shoutout to Andy,” Young said with a grin. “He tracked it down. He was on it. He had told me right when I got back to the sideline.

“I don’t remember the exact story, but he told me he went and got it right away. Yeah, super grateful for that. My mom and my dad are super grateful for that.”

Falcons NFL News and Rumors Panthers Saints
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
