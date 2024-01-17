After a memorable start to the NFL Playoffs, PFF has released its grades and rankings for all six games. Below, we explore PFF’s player awards from Super Wild Card Weekend and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF Super Wild Card Weekend Player Grades

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love could not have scripted a better playoff debut. Love completed 16-of-21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns in a Packers’ 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Love’s heroics earned him PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Love’s top target on Sunday was wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who led the team with six catches for 151 yards and one touchdown.

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris played an integral role in the team’s 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Harris returned an interception for a touchdown to put an exclamation point on the Texans’ victory. Harris also finished with seven tackles and one assist. Harris was awarded PFF’s Defensive Playe of the Week.

PFF Super Wild Card Weekend Team of the Week

QB: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

WR: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

WR: Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

TE: Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys

Flex: WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

LG: Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers

C: Coleman Shelton, Los Angeles Rams

RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

EDGE: Leonard Floyd, Buffalo Bills

DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

DI: Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans

LB: Terrel Bernard, Buffalo Bills

CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

CB: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

S: Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers

S: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Detroit Lions

Flex: CB Desmond King II, Houston Texans

K: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

P: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

ST: Chamarri Conner, Kansas City Chiefs