NFL News and Rumors

PFF Super Wild Card Weekend Player Awards And Team of the Week

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Caption: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love

After a memorable start to the NFL Playoffs, PFF has released its grades and rankings for all six games. Below, we explore PFF’s player awards from Super Wild Card Weekend and the PFF Team of the Week.

PFF Super Wild Card Weekend Player Grades

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love could not have scripted a better playoff debut. Love completed 16-of-21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns in a Packers’ 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Love’s heroics earned him PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Love’s top target on Sunday was wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who led the team with six catches for 151 yards and one touchdown.

Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris played an integral role in the team’s 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Harris returned an interception for a touchdown to put an exclamation point on the Texans’ victory. Harris also finished with seven tackles and one assist. Harris was awarded PFF’s Defensive Playe of the Week.

PFF Super Wild Card Weekend Team of the Week

QB: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
WR: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
WR: Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
TE: Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Flex: WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
LG: Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers
C: Coleman Shelton, Los Angeles Rams
RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions
RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers

EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
EDGE: Leonard Floyd, Buffalo Bills
DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
DI: Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans
LB: Terrel Bernard, Buffalo Bills
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
CB: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
S: Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers
S: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Detroit Lions
Flex: CB Desmond King II, Houston Texans

K: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions
K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
ST: Chamarri Conner, Kansas City Chiefs

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
josh allen scrambles in wild card game (1)

Top five NFL players from Super Wildcard weekend

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel speaks to the press after Tennessee Titans
Next Eagles Head Coach Odds If Nick Sirianni Is Fired: Mike Vrabel Tops List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) celebrates his touchdown catch
Super Bowl LVIII Odds Heading Into 2024 Divisional Round: Bills, Chiefs On The Rise
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Odds: Betonline Sportsbook Lists San Francisco 49ers As Betting Favorite To Claim Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) carries the ball as Baltimore Ravens
NFL Playoffs 2024: Divisional Round Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62)
Eagles Center Jason Kelce: Will He Retire Following Playoff Loss?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 16 2024
NFL News and Rumors
baker mayfield is sacked in wild car game vs eagles (1)
NFL Fans Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers Run Through Poor-Tackling Philadelphia Eagles During Wild Card Matchup At Raymond James Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 16 2024
More News
Arrow to top