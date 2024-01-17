After a memorable start to the NFL Playoffs, PFF has released its grades and rankings for all six games. Below, we explore PFF’s player awards from Super Wild Card Weekend and the PFF Team of the Week.
PFF Super Wild Card Weekend Player Grades
The highest-graded WRs from the Wild Card 👐 pic.twitter.com/3JwD3EuCjv
— PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2024
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love could not have scripted a better playoff debut. Love completed 16-of-21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns in a Packers’ 48-32 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Love’s heroics earned him PFF’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Love’s top target on Sunday was wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who led the team with six catches for 151 yards and one touchdown.
Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris played an integral role in the team’s 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Harris returned an interception for a touchdown to put an exclamation point on the Texans’ victory. Harris also finished with seven tackles and one assist. Harris was awarded PFF’s Defensive Playe of the Week.
PFF Super Wild Card Weekend Team of the Week
The highest-graded defenders from Wild Card Weekend pic.twitter.com/57qp9dCyIg
— PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2024
QB: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
RB: Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
WR: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
WR: Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers
TE: Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Flex: WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
LG: Isaac Seumalo, Pittsburgh Steelers
C: Coleman Shelton, Los Angeles Rams
RG: Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions
RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers
EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
EDGE: Leonard Floyd, Buffalo Bills
DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
DI: Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans
LB: Terrel Bernard, Buffalo Bills
CB: Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
CB: Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
S: Darnell Savage, Green Bay Packers
S: Ifeatu Melifonwu, Detroit Lions
Flex: CB Desmond King II, Houston Texans
K: Chase McLaughlin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
P: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions
K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
ST: Chamarri Conner, Kansas City Chiefs