It is not an understatement to say that the internet blew up on Sunday with the Taylor Swift sighting at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

She was sitting beside Donna Kelce, mom to tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Travis Kelce’s TD 😍 pic.twitter.com/SlNAAk4e6P — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Taylor and Travis were also spotted together after the game sparking a lot of talk about their relationship.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

Fast forward to Monday Night Football with the Philadephia Eagles taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the early game.

On the sidelines, the Eagles tweeted their own Kelce and Swift duo.

That duo consists of Travis’s brother Jason Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center, and D’Andre Swift, the Eagles running back.

Check it out.

It hits different pic.twitter.com/EWD5zUrWVY — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 25, 2023

Naturally, Eagles fans had a lot of reactions to this post.

They prefer the Phily Kelce-Swift duo and think it is a far better pairing than the Kansas City one.

Those who have had their fill of Kelce-Swift content in the past 24 hours are waving the white flag to make it stop.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, you have to take your hat off to the Eagles social media team for the clever post.

