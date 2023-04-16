Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was a typical sports parent on Saturday.

He was a spectator in the Boston College spring game crowd watching his son, wide receiver Dino Tomlin.

Dino is a junior and if the spring game is any indication, he could play a big role in the Eagles’ offense in 2023.

One noteworthy moment when the cameras panned to the elder Tomlin is when Dino caught a touchdown pass in the end zone.

Dino was wide open, and the catch was not contested.

Afterward, Dino broke out into a complete touchdown dance that appeared to be well choreographed and was executed as well as the catch.

Check it out.

Emmett Morehead to Dino Tomlin for 6… and the dance pic.twitter.com/omN5XrBsIT — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) April 15, 2023

Mike Tomlin’s Reaction

Coach Tomlin is seen smiling in the stands and looks very proud of his son after the catch and the dance.

Many wondered if he had conflicting feelings as both a dad and a coach.

His tweet sharing his thoughts proved that he did.

Coach Tomlin retweeted the video and wrote:

“The Dad in me finds this quite funny … the Coach in me … not so much! Lol.”

Steelers Fans Reacted To Tomlin’s Tweet

As expected Steelers fans are already wondering and counting down to a possible Steelers roster that has both Tomlins.

Dino is a junior, and one fan speculated that he could be a Steeler potentially in 2026.

Others expected that current Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson may try to emulate Dino’s dance during the 2023 season.

And several fans claimed that the apple did not fall far from the tree for multiple reasons.

To begin with, Mike Tomlin was also a wide receiver during his playing days at William and Mary.

More importantly, he was known to have some celebratory moves of his own back in those days.

The standard is the standard, obviously. William and Mary WR Mike Tomlin #Steelers pic.twitter.com/aKmOXUGlHE — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 13, 2019

Twitter user J J Lemmond had a specific memory that he shared:

“Uh @CoachTomlin I seem to remember to throwing your helmet about 10′ in front of the UVA student section after catching a long TD pass?”

It is good that Coach Tomlin had time to see Dino’s game because it is soon back to work in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers start offseason workouts on Monday, April 17.