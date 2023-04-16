NFL News and Rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Reacts To Son Dino’s TD Celebration At Boston College Spring Game

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was a typical sports parent on Saturday.

He was a spectator in the Boston College spring game crowd watching his son, wide receiver Dino Tomlin.

Dino is a junior and if the spring game is any indication, he could play a big role in the Eagles’ offense in 2023.

One noteworthy moment when the cameras panned to the elder Tomlin is when Dino caught a touchdown pass in the end zone.

Dino was wide open, and the catch was not contested.

Afterward, Dino broke out into a complete touchdown dance that appeared to be well choreographed and was executed as well as the catch.

Check it out.

Mike Tomlin’s Reaction

Coach Tomlin is seen smiling in the stands and looks very proud of his son after the catch and the dance.

Many wondered if he had conflicting feelings as both a dad and a coach.

His tweet sharing his thoughts proved that he did.

Coach Tomlin retweeted the video and wrote:

“The Dad in me finds this quite funny … the Coach in me … not so much! Lol.”

Steelers Fans Reacted To Tomlin’s Tweet

As expected Steelers fans are already wondering and counting down to a possible Steelers roster that has both Tomlins.

Dino is a junior, and one fan speculated that he could be a Steeler potentially in 2026.

Others expected that current Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson may try to emulate Dino’s dance during the 2023 season.

And several fans claimed that the apple did not fall far from the tree for multiple reasons.

To begin with, Mike Tomlin was also a wide receiver during his playing days at William and Mary.

More importantly, he was known to have some celebratory moves of his own back in those days.

Twitter user J J Lemmond had a specific memory that he shared:

“Uh @CoachTomlin I seem to remember to throwing your helmet about 10′ in front of the UVA student section after catching a long TD pass?”

It is good that Coach Tomlin had time to see Dino’s game because it is soon back to work in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers start offseason workouts on Monday, April 17.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals Pro Bowl Safety Budda Baker Requests To Be Traded

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 14 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera stands.
Washington Commanders Ron Rivera Contract, Salary, Net Worth, Coaching Record, And Wife
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett holds a trophy.
NFL Draft 2023 Odds: Which Round Will Stetson Bennett Be Drafted In?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs the ball.
Tedy Bruschi Throws Shade At Cowboys Super Bowl Chances With Dak Prescott
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Daniel Snyder To Make Over 700% ROI On Washington Commanders Sale
Report: Dan Snyder Has Agreed To Sell Washington Commanders
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Announce Stadium Name Change For 2023
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 13 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Bezos Washington Commanders Football (1)
Report: Jeff Bezos Will Not Bid On The Washington Commanders
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Apr 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top