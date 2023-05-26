NFL News and Rumors

Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Kenny Pickett’s Stolen Car With Playbook Inside Is Recovered

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
kenny pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a stressful week.

He was at Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville on Wednesday participating in a community event when his 2023 Hyundai Genesis was stolen.

Inside the vehicle, in the back seat, was his Steelers playbook.

Thankfully, the car was recovered quickly, within 30 minutes in fact, and the playbook was believed to be untouched in the process.

It is unclear where the keys to the vehicle were and how someone could drive away in it at such a public place.

How Did This Happen?

A man named Christopher Carter stole the vehicle after being seen walking around the dealership.

For reasons that defy logic, Carter left his own vehicle at the dealership and drove Pickett’s vehicle away.

Police traced the license plate of Carter’s vehicle and found Pickett’s car parked in his driveway.

There is no word on if Carter knew it was Pickett’s vehicle or what the purpose of the theft was.

Pickett Can Rest Easy Now That He Has Big Ben’s Approval

In a moment of sheer honesty, Steelers’ legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently admitted that he initially did not want Kenny Pickett to succeed.

Given the high accolades Roethlisberger achieved during his career, it will take Pickett a long time and a lot of effort to outdo Big Ben.

Roethlisberger is human like the rest of us, and that is not an abnormal reaction.

He has since changed his mindset on Pickett and supports him wholeheartedly.

AFC North Will Be Competitive

It is a good thing that Pickett’s playbook was safely recovered because the Steelers will need to pull out all of the stops offensively to keep pace with a very competitive AFC North division in 2023.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been frontrunners in recent years, but both the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have retooled their rosters to be better.

The Steelers open their season at home on Sunday, September 10 against the San Francisco 49ers before jumping into AFC North divisional competition in Week 2 when they host the Cleveland Browns.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors Steelers
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals vs Oakland Raiders - October 22, 2006

Will Ferrell In Talks To Star As John Madden In Biopic ‘Madden’

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
AFC Championship - Pittsburgh Steelers v New England Patriots
Ex Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Admits Smoking Weed Before Games, Wants To Retire A Steeler
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden
Jon Gruden Brought In By Saints To Help Derek Carr
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) warms up
DeAndre Hopkins Next Team Odds: Cowboys, Chiefs Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals Release DeAndre Hopkins
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Suspended Lions’ WR Jameson Williams Says he was Unaware of NFL Policy Following Gambling Violation
Author image Colin Lynch  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
matt corral in action last preseason as a rookie (1)
Carolina Panthers’ Matt Corral Maintains Perspective After Going From 3rd-Round Savior To 3rd-String QB
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
More News
Arrow to top