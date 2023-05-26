Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had a stressful week.

He was at Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville on Wednesday participating in a community event when his 2023 Hyundai Genesis was stolen.

Inside the vehicle, in the back seat, was his Steelers playbook.

Thankfully, the car was recovered quickly, within 30 minutes in fact, and the playbook was believed to be untouched in the process.

It is unclear where the keys to the vehicle were and how someone could drive away in it at such a public place.

How Did This Happen?

A man named Christopher Carter stole the vehicle after being seen walking around the dealership.

For reasons that defy logic, Carter left his own vehicle at the dealership and drove Pickett’s vehicle away.

Police traced the license plate of Carter’s vehicle and found Pickett’s car parked in his driveway.

There is no word on if Carter knew it was Pickett’s vehicle or what the purpose of the theft was.

Pickett Can Rest Easy Now That He Has Big Ben’s Approval

In a moment of sheer honesty, Steelers’ legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently admitted that he initially did not want Kenny Pickett to succeed.

Given the high accolades Roethlisberger achieved during his career, it will take Pickett a long time and a lot of effort to outdo Big Ben.

Roethlisberger is human like the rest of us, and that is not an abnormal reaction.

He has since changed his mindset on Pickett and supports him wholeheartedly.

AFC North Will Be Competitive

It is a good thing that Pickett’s playbook was safely recovered because the Steelers will need to pull out all of the stops offensively to keep pace with a very competitive AFC North division in 2023.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been frontrunners in recent years, but both the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns have retooled their rosters to be better.

The Steelers open their season at home on Sunday, September 10 against the San Francisco 49ers before jumping into AFC North divisional competition in Week 2 when they host the Cleveland Browns.