Portland GM: Blazers In No Rush To Trade Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said on Monday during a press conference that the team is in no rush to trade star guard Damian Lillard.

Trail Blazers Will Take Their Time With A Damian Lillard Trade

Portland Trailblazers GM Joe Cronin reiterated to the media that he has no sense of urgency in sending his franchise’s greatest player to his preferred destination. “If it takes months, it takes months” pic.twitter.com/TU28VJRW2R — The Basement Sports (@BasementSportsN) July 10, 2023

Cronin, who has not spoken to Lillard since he requested a trade on July 1, told reporters that Portland will practice “patience” and will ultimately do what’s best for their franchise.

“I think what I’ve learned more than anything is patience is critical,” Cronin said in a news conference on Monday. “Don’t be reactive. Don’t jump at things just to seemingly solve a problem. I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control.”

Cronin is prepared to wait this out, even if it takes months.

“So I think that’s how my approach has been with this and will be with this,” Cronin said. “We’re going to be patient; we’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months.”

Damian Lillard Wants To Play For The Miami Heat

“Damian Lillard only wants to play for the Miami Heat … I’m told there are 3- or 4-team scenarios in a deal with the Heat that would potentially net the Blazers several first-round draft picks.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Damian Lillard’s future. pic.twitter.com/LmrLJoIqXi — The Rally (@TheRally) July 3, 2023

Like most star players who request a trade, Lillard has a preferred team: the Miami Heat.

The Heat can match Lillard’s salaries with young players –Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson — and trade multiple first-round picks, two elements necessary to make a trade.

However, the Blazers already have a crowded backcourt, with Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson, along with guard/forward Shaedon Sharpe. A third team will likely have to be brought in if the Blazers want a frontcourt player in return.

