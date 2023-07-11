NBA News and Rumors

Portland GM: Blazers In No Rush To Trade Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin said on Monday during a press conference that the team is in no rush to trade star guard Damian Lillard.

Trail Blazers Will Take Their Time With A Damian Lillard Trade

Cronin, who has not spoken to Lillard since he requested a trade on July 1, told reporters that Portland will practice “patience” and will ultimately do what’s best for their franchise.

“I think what I’ve learned more than anything is patience is critical,” Cronin said in a news conference on Monday. “Don’t be reactive. Don’t jump at things just to seemingly solve a problem. I think the teams that have ended up in the most positive situations post-trade have been the ones that have been really diligent in taking their time and not been impulsive, or the teams that really kept their urgency under control.”

Cronin is prepared to wait this out, even if it takes months.

“So I think that’s how my approach has been with this and will be with this,” Cronin said. “We’re going to be patient; we’re going to do what’s best for our team. We’re going to see how this lands. And if it takes months, it takes months.”

Damian Lillard Wants To Play For The Miami Heat

Like most star players who request a trade, Lillard has a preferred team: the Miami Heat.

The Heat can match Lillard’s salaries with young players –Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson — and trade multiple first-round picks, two elements necessary to make a trade.

However, the Blazers already have a crowded backcourt, with Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson, along with guard/forward Shaedon Sharpe. A third team will likely have to be brought in if the Blazers want a frontcourt player in return.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
