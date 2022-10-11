NFL News and Rumors

Raiders TE Darren Waller Injured His Hamstring Monday Night

Wallere
The Las Vegas Raiders were without tight end Darren Waller for the majority of Monday night’s 30-29 loss to rivals Kansas City Chiefs.

Waller was ruled out early on with a hamstring injury Monday night after only six plays against the Chiefs. He left the field early in the first half and returned to the sideline in the second in just his normal clothes.

Fans were more disappointed pointed with their fantasy selections than the injury itself…

However, it is believed that the injury is not “super significant” according to head coach Josh McDaniels, after he was asked about the matter by reporters post-match.

The former Pro Bowler’s evening ended with zero catches, zero targets and five routes run on those six snaps. It was his final snap on a fourth-and-1 play in the first quarter that resulted in a Derek Carr-to-Davante Adams 58-yard touchdown pass.

It’s the second time that he’s had a problem with his hamstring this year, missing most of training camp with a similar issue. It continues to be a concerning trend for the former 1,000-yard pass catcher, who was limited to just 11 games in 2021 due to various injuries.

