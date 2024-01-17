In the co-main event for UFC 297, we have the vacant women’s bantamweight title fight on the line when former title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington takes on the surging No. 3 bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva. Pennington has been awaiting her shot at the title as she’s now on a five-fight winning streak most recently defeating fellow top contender Ketlen Vieira via close split decision. As for Mayra Bueno Silva, she will be competing for her first UFC title after three straight victories and a submission victory over Holly Holm which was overturned due to a no contest after a failed drug test. Nonetheless, Silva has done enough to get her crack at the bantamweight title and she will be looking to put on a show as is Pennington when they go toe-to-toe this weekend at UFC 297.

Pennington won a close decision against fellow UFC bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira. She walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000, with a win and promotional bonus she walked away with an estimated $211,000.

Raquel Pennington’s Net Worth

Raquel Pennington has been in the UFC for quite some time now and she has made an estimated $1 Million during her UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1-2 Million.

Raquel Pennington has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut her cloth on the Wyoming regional scene before making her UFC debut in 2014.

Raquel Pennington’s UFC Record

Johnny Walker holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 15-8 which includes 1 win by knockout and 4 wins by submission. She will look to improve her 12-5 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 297.

Raquel Pennington’s Next Fight

Raquel Pennington will fight top-5 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva in a 5-round co-main event for the UFC Bantamweight Championship this Saturday at UFC 297. This fight will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Raquel Pennington (+137) making her the slight underdog in this matchup.

Raquel Pennington’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Raquel Pennington from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Raquel Pennington is married to her wife and UFC strawweight Tecia Torres.

Age: 35

35 Born: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Height: 5’7″

5’7″ Weight: 135 pounds

135 pounds Reach: 67.5″

67.5″ Coach/Trainer: Christian Allen