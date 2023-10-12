NFL News and Rumors

Report: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Will Not Play In Week 6 Game Against San Francisco 49ers

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
New Browns' Contract Could Save Deshaun Watson $15M If Suspended

ESPN’s Josina Anderson is reporting that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in the team’s Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Watson is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff on his throwing shoulder; it sidelined him in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

There had been hope that the Week 5 bye would give him ample time to recover, but that is not the case.

PJ Walker is expected to get the start and has gotten the majority of the reps this week as Watson has not practiced in weeks.

The Browns have handled the Watson injury in an odd way.

They have been vague, and it was extremely surprising when he did not play in Week 4.

Then, to make things more confusing, Coach Stefanski said that he was medically cleared to play in Week 4, but Watson felt he could not go.

Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns beat reporter, was on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

She consulted an orthopedic surgeon who did not treat Watson but speculated it would take between two and six weeks for his injury to heal.

Watch the 2-2 Browns host the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 15 at 1:00 PM EDT.

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
