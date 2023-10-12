ESPN’s Josina Anderson is reporting that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in the team’s Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

QB Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday, per @JosinaAnderson. PJ Walker will get the start for the Browns. pic.twitter.com/pDxkralc0F — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) October 12, 2023

Watson is dealing with a bruised rotator cuff on his throwing shoulder; it sidelined him in the Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

There had been hope that the Week 5 bye would give him ample time to recover, but that is not the case.

PJ Walker is expected to get the start and has gotten the majority of the reps this week as Watson has not practiced in weeks.

The Browns have handled the Watson injury in an odd way.

They have been vague, and it was extremely surprising when he did not play in Week 4.

Then, to make things more confusing, Coach Stefanski said that he was medically cleared to play in Week 4, but Watson felt he could not go.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson was ‘medically cleared to play’ vs. #Ravens and it was his call not to; but he trusts that Watson knows his body https://t.co/Cvv1IS0l01 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 2, 2023

Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns beat reporter, was on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

She consulted an orthopedic surgeon who did not treat Watson but speculated it would take between two and six weeks for his injury to heal.

“Deshaun Watson has a bruised rotator cuff and it takes 2-6 weeks to fully heal from such an injury.. This Sunday would be 3 weeks but if he feels ready to go he’s gonna play” @MaryKayCabot #PMSLive https://t.co/e0MqQiR0iZ pic.twitter.com/FZCcMc5Zmq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 12, 2023

