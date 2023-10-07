Sources close to ESPN are reporting that the long stalemate between the Indianapolis Colts and 2021 NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor is over.

The Colts have offered Taylor a three-year deal worth $42 million with $26.5 million guaranteed.

Taylor is expected to take the field tomorrow in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

He is the first running back to get a long-term deal valued at $10+ million per year since Nick Chubb in 2021.

Sources to ESPN: Jonathan Taylor and the Colts reached agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract extension, including $26.5M guaranteed, that makes him one of the league’s highest-paid RBs and clears him to make his season debut Sunday vs. Titans. Taylor becomes the first… pic.twitter.com/uidsSbbyPi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2023

Highest-paid RBs in per year average:

🏈Christian McCaffrey: $16.01M

🏈Alvin Kamara: $15M

🏈Jonathan Taylor: $14M

🏈Derrick Henry: $12.5M

🏈Nick Chubb: $12.2M

🏈Josh Jacobs: $11.79M

🏈Aaron Jones: $11.5M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 7, 2023



No one would have predicted this outcome after the summer of ill-will between the two parties.

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has to be thrilled to get Taylor in the backfield.

And rookie head coach Shane Steichen is probably also overjoyed.

Taylor, 24, gives the 2-2 Colts more offensive versatility.

In three seasons, he rushed for over 3,800 yards in 43 regular season games and scored 33 rushing touchdowns.

