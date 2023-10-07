NFL News and Rumors

Report: Indianapolis Colts And Jonathan Taylor Agree On 3 Year Contract Extension

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

Sources close to ESPN are reporting that the long stalemate between the Indianapolis Colts and 2021 NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor is over.

The Colts have offered Taylor a three-year deal worth $42 million with $26.5 million guaranteed.

Taylor is expected to take the field tomorrow in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

He is the first running back to get a long-term deal valued at $10+ million per year since Nick Chubb in 2021.


No one would have predicted this outcome after the summer of ill-will between the two parties.

Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has to be thrilled to get Taylor in the backfield.

And rookie head coach Shane Steichen is probably also overjoyed.

Taylor, 24, gives the 2-2 Colts more offensive versatility.

In three seasons, he rushed for over 3,800 yards in 43 regular season games and scored 33 rushing touchdowns.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Colts NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

