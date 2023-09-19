NFL News and Rumors

Report: Kareem Hunt Had Tryout With Cleveland Browns

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kareem Hunt

Ohio native Kareem Hunt reportedly met with the Cleveland Browns today and had a tryout.

He is very familiar with the job; it would be as RB2, this time behind second-year player Jerome Ford.

Admitting that it will be practically impossible to fill the void created by Nick Chubb’s absence because of his season-ending injury, the Browns have gotten to work figuring out how to fill the roster spot.

Hunt is an ideal choice because of his familiarity with the team, the offense, and his close relationship with Chubb.

He would undoubtedly carry the torch for Chubb.

It is not a done deal that the 2017 NFL rushing leader is reuniting with his former team.

The Browns will continue to evaluate other options.

The Browns’ next game is on Sunday at home against the Tennessee Titans.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
