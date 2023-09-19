Report: Kareem Hunt Had Tryout With Cleveland Browns

Ohio native Kareem Hunt reportedly met with the Cleveland Browns today and had a tryout.

He is very familiar with the job; it would be as RB2, this time behind second-year player Jerome Ford.

Admitting that it will be practically impossible to fill the void created by Nick Chubb’s absence because of his season-ending injury, the Browns have gotten to work figuring out how to fill the roster spot.

Hunt is an ideal choice because of his familiarity with the team, the offense, and his close relationship with Chubb.

He would undoubtedly carry the torch for Chubb.

It is not a done deal that the 2017 NFL rushing leader is reuniting with his former team.

The Browns will continue to evaluate other options.

#Browns to have Kareem Hunt in for a visit, source confirms. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said this afternoon they were in the early stages of exploring options following Nick Chubb’s injury. Hunt is certainly a well-known, viable option. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 19, 2023

My understanding is #Browns RB Kareem Hunt has remained in the Cleveland area with the uncertainty of his future. Today, Hunt had a try out with Cleveland following the injury of Nick Chubb as the Browns explore different options at the position. Whether or not Hunt will… — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) September 19, 2023

The Browns’ next game is on Sunday at home against the Tennessee Titans.

