Rex Ryan Interviews For Broncos’ Defensive Coordinator Position

On Saturday, former NFL head coach Rex Ryan interviewed for the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ryan is one of the candidates to join new head coach Sean Payton’s staff in Denver. Former Broncos head coach Vance Joseph is also in the running for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator position.

Ryan is currently an NFL analyst at ESPN, and according to Schefter, would only leave the network “for the perfect situation.”

Rex Ryan Brings Head Coaching Pedigree

Ryan is best known for his time as the head coach of the New York Jets from 2009-2014. Under Ryan, the Jets went to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010. During those two seasons, the Jets were led by their standout defense, which finished in the top five both years.

After Ryan was fired from the Jets after the 2014 season, Ryan was hired by the Buffalo Bills to be their next head coach. In two seasons with the Bills, Ryan went 15-16 with zero playoff appearances. The Bills replaced Ryan at the end of the 2016 season with current head coach Sean McDermott.

Before becoming a head coach, Ryan spent over 10 years with the Baltimore Ravens, starting in 1999. During his tenure, Ryan served as the defensive line coach, defensive coordinator, and assistant head coach. Ryan won a Super Bowl as a coach on the Ravens’ staff in 2000.

Sean Payton Recently Hired Former Jets’ Coaches

Payton has already made two coaching hires, and both coaches previously worked for the New York Jets. Payton hired veteran special teams coach Mike Westhoff as the assistant head coach.

Westhoff will run the special teams with Ben Kotwica, who was hired as the special teams’ coordinator.

Both Westhoff and Kotwica coached under Ryan in New York from 2009-2012.