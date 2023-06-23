Rob Font vs. Song Yadong Added to UFC 292 in Boston

The UFC has announced that Rob Font will face Song Yadong in a bantamweight bout at UFC 292 in Boston on August 19, 2023. This is an exciting matchup between two top 10 bantamweight fighters that is sure to deliver fireworks.

Rob Font vs. Song Yadong joins UFC 292 lineup in Boston Full story: https://t.co/MB0llx8D9n pic.twitter.com/C7klz5Irbv — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 22, 2023

After a bit of a skid, Rob Font came back firing on all cylinders derailing the hype train of Adrian Yanez by knocking him out in round 1. He now gets to take on another young and surging contender in the bantamweight division when he fights Song Yadong at UFC 292.

Song Yadong is coming off a dominant performance against Ricky Simon after it looked like it was too much too soon for Yadong to fight someone of Cory Sandhagen’s caliber. Both fighters are looking for a big at UFC 292 that will help put them in a prime position for a potential title shot in the future.

Rob Font looks to get back into title contention

Rob Font is 4-2 in his last 6 fights with closely contested losses to the cream of the crop in Marlon Vera and Jose Aldo. After taking a year off to heal his injuries and get in a better head space he came back with a vengeance when he annihilated top prospect Adrian Yanez in under 3 minutes into the first round.

He now gets to take on yet another young up-and-coming prospect in Song Yadong in a fight that has fireworks written all over it. Font is out to prove that he’s still one of the best bantamweights in the division and is looking to get his name back into the title mix. He certainly will have his work cut out for him on August 19th in Boston at UFC 292.

Song Yadong is trying to take that next step in his career

Song Yadong looked sensational in his main event fight against Ricky Simon not too long ago. He dominated in every aspect of the fight, from the wrestling to the striking, he just had a perfect performance. Yadong gets a tough competitor in August when he takes on the super durable and aggressive Rob Font.

Font will push Yadong like he’s never been pushed before in this fight as he is willing to stand his ground and throw down with anyone. He took the best shots from both Vera and Aldo and kept coming forward. Yadong will need to be at his best if he is looking to get the biggest win of his career to date.

Rob Font vs. Song Yadong Early Prediction

Rob Font is coming off a sensational knockout over a top prospect in Adrian Yanez in his last fight. He has excellent boxing skills and is known for his crisp striking and footwork. Song Yadong is also a talented striker, with a background in Kung Fu and Sanda. He has won four of his last five fights, with his only loss coming to top-5-ranked Cory Sandhagen.

This fight has the potential to be a back-and-forth striking battle, with both fighters looking to land big shots. However, Rob Font’s superior boxing skills and footwork give him the edge in this matchup. Look for Font to use his jab and movement to keep Yadong at bay and pick him apart on the feet.

