Rob Gronkowski Pens Funny Note To Tom Brady After Retirement Announcement

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As the NFL world continues to react to Tom Brady’s early Wednesday morning retirement announcement, former teammate and friend Rob Gronkowski finally chimed in later in the day.

Gronk is a funny guy so we should expect nothing less than levity from him.

Gronk noted that he wrote a longer message last February 1 when Brady announced he was retiring for the first time.

He then extended a warm welcome to Brady in the “2x retired club”.

Gronkowski notoriously came out of his 2019 retirement to join Brady in Tampa Bay for the 2020 season that culminated in a Super Bowl Championship.

 

Gronk’s First Retirement Note Still Holds True

Gronkowski is not telling a lie.

He wrote a heartfelt note the last time Brady retired.

It read in part:

“Tommy Boy!!! This football journey with you has been nothing short of special. Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years.”

 

Is Anyone Having As Much Fun In Retirement As Gronk?

Perhaps Gronk can give his buddy Brady pointers on how to live it up in retirement.

Gronkowski is dabbling in football analysis with FOX and is once again hosting his Gronk Beach party and music festival the day before the 2023 Super Bowl in Scottsdale, Arizona.

This will be the third year he has the event.

He hosted it in 2020 and 2022; in 2021 he was too busy winning the Super Bowl to sponsor it.

 

The Brady-Gronk Bromance Was Fun To Watch

For those of us who used to watch the Brady-Gronk postgame-winning videos, that type of entertainment is hard to find in today’s NFL.

The “We Ain’t Going Nowhere” video got an encore after the 2018 AFC Championship original version when the pair won the 2020 NFC Championship with the Bucs.

If Brady does end up at FOX commentating on games, hopefully, we see Gronk and him together on the sidelines or in front of the camera.

It is too good of a relationship and too enjoyable and entertaining to watch for it to completely disappear from the public eye.

NFL News and Rumors
