Rose Namajunas to face Manon Fiorot in Flyweight Debut at UFC Paris

Garrett Kerman
Sports Editor
Former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is set to make her flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris in September.

Namajunas, who has a professional record of 11-5-0, will be moving up to the 125-pound division to face Fiorot, who has a record of 10-1-0. The fight is set to take place on September 2, 2023, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Namajunas’ Flyweight Debut

Namajunas is a former UFC strawweight champion, having won the title twice in her career. She is known for her striking and submission skills, with six of her eleven wins coming by way of submission. Namajunas has not fought since losing her title to Zhang Weili in April 2022. Moving up to the flyweight division will be a new challenge for Namajunas, but it is a move that could pay off for her in the long run.

Fiorot’s Chance to Shine

Fiorot is a rising star in the flyweight division, with a record of 10-1-0. She is known for her striking skills, with six of her ten wins coming by way of knockout. Fiorot is coming off a unanimous decision win over Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280 October 2022. A win over Namajunas would be the biggest of her career and could propel her into title contention in the flyweight division.

Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot Early Prediction

This fight is a tough one to call, as both fighters are skilled in different areas. Namajunas has the advantage in grappling and submission skills, while Fiorot has the advantage in striking. Namajunas will need to use her grappling skills to take Fiorot down and avoid getting caught by her striking. Fiorot will need to keep the fight standing and use her striking to keep Namajunas at bay.

Ultimately, I predict that Fiorot will come out on top. Her striking skills and massive size advantage will be too much for Namajunas to handle. Namajunas will likely look to take the fight to the ground and try to submit Fiorot in the later rounds. However, Fiorot is a dangerous striker and could end the fight at any moment with a well-placed punch or kick.

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
