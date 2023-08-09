Russell Wilson And Wife Ciara Expecting Third Child Together

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara recently announced that they are expecting a child.

Russell Wilson and Ciara are expecting their third child together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K6hcsqiwuf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 8, 2023

Ciara was spotted at Broncos training camp with a visible baby bump, but it is unclear when her due date is.

Win & Mommy at the Broncos Training Camp 🧡. #TrainingCamp pic.twitter.com/EcDtFd6aP9 — TheWilsonFamily (@CiaraRussellFan) August 8, 2023

This will be the couple’s third child together.

They have a daughter and a son born in 2017 and 2020 respectively.

Ciara also has a son born in 2014 from a previous relationship with the rapper Future.

Wilson is very excited about having another child.

Russell Wilson on he and Ciara having their fourth child. Said it’s the biggest blessing in the world. pic.twitter.com/l1dm948BKi — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 8, 2023

Wilson And The Sean Payton Era In Denver

On and off the field, Wilson has experienced a lot of changes in the past year.

His first year in Denver in 2022 was disappointing, but the tide is expected to turn with Sean Payton returning to the NFL as the Broncos head coach.

Last summer, the Broncos were considered a shoo-in to win the very competitive AFC West, beating out the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs.

With the Chiefs as the defending Super Bowl Champions and winning two of the last four Super Bowls, the Broncos are no longer considered the front runners.

The pressure was off in a sense until Payton was uncharacteristically vocal about the Broncos’ former head coach Nathaniel Hackett who is the current offensive coordinator of the New York Jets.

That talk makes the October 8 Week 5 game with the Jets very interesting; this follows four games that should net at least two (and potentially three) wins for the Broncos against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears.

“Sean Payton speaks his mind and I love that about him”@MJD is looking forward to Jets vs Broncos Week 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/05qVwpoMcW — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) July 27, 2023

