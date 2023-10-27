Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless After Buffalo Bills Win On TNF

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a retired NFL quarterback and current Amazon Prime Thursday night football pregame analyst who played for nine teams over his 17-year career.

His tenure with the Buffalo Bills was from 2009-2012, but it clearly left a lasting impact on him and the Bills fans.

Prior to the game, Fitzpatrick promised to go shirtless on TV if Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran somebody over for a first down.

That is not the event that prompted shirtless FitzMagic from reappearing in Buffalo.

Instead, it was the exciting conclusion of the game with a missed Hail Mary by the Bucs clinching the win for the Bills that produced the shirtless moment.

Check it out.

Shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick… Always a Buffalo fan favorite 😂 pic.twitter.com/pMDeoYmBkU — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2023

Fans were chanting for him to do it, and he delivered.

#Bills fans were chanting for Ryan Fitzpatrick to go shirtless, and Fitzpatrick came through. And the fans go wild. pic.twitter.com/LkCoBbpuWR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2023

The crowd went wild, and Josh Allen enjoyed the moment too.

The last time shirtless Fitzpatrick appeared in Buffalo, he was in the stands with the Bills Mafia faithful in January 2022.

A shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick at the Bills game last night 😂 (via @teeforton) pic.twitter.com/HVsbkBcDRh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2022

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a gift. — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) October 26, 2023

Fitzpatrick is fun to watch on Amazon Prime.

Watch him next Thursday (November 2) preview the Week 9 game between another former team of his, the Tennessee Titans against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The next Fitz Bowl will be on Black Friday (November 24) when the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick played for the Jets from 2015-2016 and the Dolphins from 2019-2020.

