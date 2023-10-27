NFL News and Rumors

Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless After Buffalo Bills Win On TNF

Wendi Oliveros
Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a retired NFL quarterback and current Amazon Prime Thursday night football pregame analyst who played for nine teams over his 17-year career.

His tenure with the Buffalo Bills was from 2009-2012, but it clearly left a lasting impact on him and the Bills fans.

Prior to the game, Fitzpatrick promised to go shirtless on TV if Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran somebody over for a first down.

That is not the event that prompted shirtless FitzMagic from reappearing in Buffalo.

Instead, it was the exciting conclusion of the game with a missed Hail Mary by the Bucs clinching the win for the Bills that produced the shirtless moment.

Check it out.

Fans were chanting for him to do it, and he delivered.

The crowd went wild, and Josh Allen enjoyed the moment too.

The last time shirtless Fitzpatrick appeared in Buffalo, he was in the stands with the Bills Mafia faithful in January 2022.

Fitzpatrick is fun to watch on Amazon Prime.

Watch him next Thursday (November 2) preview the Week 9 game between another former team of his, the Tennessee Titans against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The next Fitz Bowl will be on Black Friday (November 24) when the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick played for the Jets from 2015-2016 and the Dolphins from 2019-2020.

Bills NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
