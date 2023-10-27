NFL News and Rumors

Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Go Shirtless on Amazon Prime If Josh Allen Does One Thing Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers On TNF

Author
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

In case you missed it, Week 8’s Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills is being called the Fitz Bowl.

Amazon Prime’s pregame host Ryan Fitzpatrick played for both the Buffalo Bills (2009-2012) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-2018) during his 17 year career with 9 NFL teams.

Fitzpatrick got a warm welcome back to Buffalo during the pregame show and enjoyed tailgating with the fans.

Fitzpatrick is pulling for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen to get out of their slump.

And for extra incentive, he is planning to go shirtless if circumstances warrant it.

Those circumstances would be Allen running someone over.

Fitzpatrick laid out the ideal scenario for the QB Room podcast.

He said:

“I would love to see him run somebody over and give a first down signal. And chest bump a lineman and just see the Bills fans go crazy and I will take my shirt off on set. That’s what gets me juiced up. If there’s a hurdle and a run over with a touchdown or a big first down sign where he skips into it, like that’s something that’s going to get me going.”

It would not be the first time Fitzpatrick was shirtless in Buffalo.

The last time he was among the #BillsMafia fans.

See if Josh Allen does it, and Fitzpatrick makes good on his promise on Week 8’s Thursday Night Football on October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT on Amazon Prime Video.

Bills Buccaneers
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
