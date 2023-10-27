In case you missed it, Week 8’s Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Buffalo Bills is being called the Fitz Bowl.

Amazon Prime’s pregame host Ryan Fitzpatrick played for both the Buffalo Bills (2009-2012) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-2018) during his 17 year career with 9 NFL teams.

Teams Ryan Fitzpatrick has now thrown a TD Pass for:

– Dolphins

– Bucs

– Texans

– Jets

– Bills

– Bengals

– Rams

– Titans (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/qJ0kapKYjU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 9, 2019

Fitzpatrick got a warm welcome back to Buffalo during the pregame show and enjoyed tailgating with the fans.

.@AndrewWhitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick had the time of their lives during the Bills mafia tailgate. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UQ76NwSCEl — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 26, 2023

Fitzpatrick is pulling for the Bills and quarterback Josh Allen to get out of their slump.

And for extra incentive, he is planning to go shirtless if circumstances warrant it.

Those circumstances would be Allen running someone over.

Fitzpatrick laid out the ideal scenario for the QB Room podcast.

He said:

“I would love to see him run somebody over and give a first down signal. And chest bump a lineman and just see the Bills fans go crazy and I will take my shirt off on set. That’s what gets me juiced up. If there’s a hurdle and a run over with a touchdown or a big first down sign where he skips into it, like that’s something that’s going to get me going.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick is a gift. — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) October 26, 2023

It would not be the first time Fitzpatrick was shirtless in Buffalo.

The last time he was among the #BillsMafia fans.

A shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick at the Bills game last night 😂 (via @teeforton) pic.twitter.com/HVsbkBcDRh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 16, 2022

See if Josh Allen does it, and Fitzpatrick makes good on his promise on Week 8’s Thursday Night Football on October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT on Amazon Prime Video.