The UFC kicks off the 2024 season with a stacked PPV event with two of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. The newly crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland will be looking to defend his title for the very first time when he takes on the No. 2 ranked middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland did the unthinkable when he dethroned the former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in hostile territory, on short notice, and as a massive underdog. This came after Du Plessis not being ready to fight after his second-round knockout of Robert Whittaker. Now, with Du Plessis fully healthy and having a full camp to get ready for this fight he is full steam ahead for his first-ever UFC main event and title fight.

Strickland’s last fight was a major upset of the former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya as he became the newly crowned champion via unanimous decision. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000, and with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $532,000.

Sean Strickland’s Net Worth

Sean Strickland has been in the UFC for quite some time now and he has made an estimated $1.5 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1-2 Million.

Sean Strickland has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2008 and cut his cloth on the Nevada regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2014.

Sean Strickland’s UFC Record

Sean Strickland holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 28-5 which includes 11 wins by knockout and 4 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 15-5 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 297

Sean Strickland’s Next Fight

Sean Strickland will fight the No. 3 ranked middleweight contender Dricus Du Plessis in a 5-round main event for the UFC Middleweight Championship this Saturday at UFC 297. This fight will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Sean Strickland (-140) making him the slight favorite in this matchup.

Sean Strickland’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Sean Strickland fights out of Las Vegas, Nevada but is originally from Anaheim, California.

Sean Strickland is currently in a relationship but the name of his girlfriend is unknown at the moment.

Age: 32

32 Born: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Height: 6’1″

6’1″ Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 76″

76″ Coach/Trainer: Eric Nicksick