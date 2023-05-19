Second Round Live Updates Of The 2023 PGA Championship

The second round of the 2023 PGA Championship was slightly delayed on Friday because heavy frost postponed play on Thursday. Heading into our live updates from Oak Hill, Bryson DeChambeau has the one stroke lead at -4.

1:38 PM ET–The leaderboard at the moment is 1) Bryson DeChambeau of Modesto, California -4, 2) Corey Conners of Canada, and Scottie Scheffler of Ridgewood, New Jersey -3, 4) Keegan Bradley of Woodstock, Vermont, Ryan Fox of New Zealand, Justin Rose of England and Viktor Hovland of Norway -2, 8) Taylor Pendrith of Canada and Justin Suh of San Jose, California at -1…

1:40 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the first hole to go to -4…

1:50 PM ET–Really good round for world number four Patrick Cantlay of Long Beach, California. After being +4 in round one, he is -4 after 17 holes in round two to get back to even par….

1:51 PM ET–There are a few players who were in contention after round one who have played poorly in round two…they are American Eric Cole (-5 on Thursday and +6 on Friday), American Dustin Johnson (-3 on Thursday and +4 on Saturday), Adam Scott of Australia (-2 on Thursday and +4 on Friday), American Hayden Buckley (-1 on Thursday and +4 on Friday), Pablo Larrazabal of Spain (-1 on Thursday and +5 on Friday), and Thomas Pieters of Belgium (-1 on Thursday and +6 on Friday)…

1:56 PM ET–Scheffler, the world number two, birdies the second, to take the outright lead at -5…

2:05 PM ET–Hovland birdies the first to move to -3 and two back of Scheffler…

2:12 PM ET–Struggles for Rahm at 2023 PGA Championship…was at +6 after Thursday…

2:20 PM ET–Hovland birdies the second to go -4 and one back of Scheffler and tied with DeChambeau…

2:20 PM ET–Rose pars the 18th to finish at -1…was in contention until a rough patch on the sixth and seventh holes as he shot back-to-back bogeys…

2:26 PM ET–Fox bogeys the 15th hole to drop to -1…

2:29 PM ET–Winds really picking up at Oak Hill…

2:31 PM ET–Now raining at Oak Hill…

2:32 PM ET–Interesting that contenders and prior major winners Bryson DeChambeau and Keegan Bradley are golfing together…

2:39 PM ET–Hovland gets into trouble on the third hole…ends up in the bunker…has a bogey and drops to -3….

2:41 PM ET–interesting statistic that players are over par on the par fives…

2:43 PM ET–Conners birdies the 13th hole to improve to -4 and one back of Scheffler…

3:04 PM ET–Bradley birdies the second to improve to -3…

3:05 PM ET–Conners puts himself in a birdie opportunity on the 15th with a great tee shot…

3:09 PM ET–Conners birdies the 15th to improve to -5 and in a tie with Scheffler…

3:19 PM ET–DeChambeau bogeys the third to drop to -3 and two back of Conners and Scheffler…

3:22 PM ET–Great shot by Conners from the bunker on the 16th hole…

3:22 PM ET–Birdie by Suh on the third to go to -2 and in sixth place…

3:27 PM ET–Scheffer bogeys the seventh to drop to -4…Canadian Corey Conners of Listowel is the lone player in the lead at -5…

3:40 PM ET–Bradley birdies the fourth hole to improve to -4…tied with Scheffler and one back of Conners…

3:41 PM ET–Impressive long par putt by Conners on the 17th hole…remains one up on Scheffler and Bradley…