Serena Williams’ Final Grand Slam Appearance Extended After Emphatic Opening Night

Serena Williams, who announced she is set to retire following the US Open, delivered an electric performance in her first round match to extend her professional career that little bit further.

The 23-time grand slam winner also became only the fourth woman in the Open Era to claim victory in her teens, 20s, 30s and 40s, and will now advance to the second round to face Estonian WTA number-two ranked Anett Kontaveit.

Now 40, Williams comfortably swept aside Montenegrin Danka Kovinic, ranked 80th, after a straight set 6-3, 6-3 victory much to the delight of the adoring 29,000 packed inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The crescendo of noice after Kontaveit’s final backhand hit the net was truly something to behold as Williams twirled with delight. Although the chances of one final grand slam title to move level with Australian Margaret Court’s all-time record are very slim, her performance on the opening night was reminiscent of her domineering, trophy-laden years of the past.

SERENA WILLIAMS ADVANCES IN THE US OPEN‼️ pic.twitter.com/5g3fpxpVFw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2022

Speaking after the match, she said: “It’s extremely difficult still because I absolutely love being out there.

“The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there. That’s a tough feeling to have, and to leave knowing the more you do it, the more you can shine.

“But it’s time for me, you know, to evolve to the next thing. I think it’s important because there’s so many other things that I want to do.”

“When I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming. It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling,” she added.

“It’s a feeling I’ll never forget. It meant a lot to me.”

Kitted out in a glittery black Nike dress with diamond-encrusted trainers, the ever charismatic Williams dazzled the crowd, which was packed out with A-list celebrities hoping to get one last glimpse of her in action -Bill Clinton, Hugh Jackman, Spike Lee, Mike Tyson, Lindsey Vonn and Queen Latifah were all in attendance.