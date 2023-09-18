Former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe is shocked at the team’s lackluster 0-2 start.

On his Club Shay Shay podcast, with Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, he talks about the standard Broncos fans expect, and how Russell Wilson and the team have fallen short in the past year and a half.

He wonders out loud if something is going on with Wilson because he has not been the same quarterback since he left Seattle following the 2021 season.

Russell Wilson is now 4-13 as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos. Seattle is laughing. pic.twitter.com/e7L61dIC27 — Dave Robicheaux 🛜 (@DaveyRobicheaux) September 17, 2023



Sharpe even says that the Broncos should be calling Tom Brady.

He is not the only one who is skeptical that Wilson is the guy in Denver; Colin Cowherd is also.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd that Russell Wilson has unprecedentedly lost it? pic.twitter.com/WaspM1pXIe — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) September 18, 2023

Broncos Lose Big Lead In Week 2

The Broncos Week 2 loss is a headscratcher.

They played great early in the game against the Washington Commanders, building a seemingly insurmountable 21-3 lead only to let it all go in the second half, losing 35-33.

To be fair, Wilson’s stats through two games are not bad.

He has five touchdown passes and one interception.

The more telling statistic is that he has been sacked nine times through two games.

In 2022, he was sacked the most times in his career, an astounding 55.

Wilson is a mobile quarterback so the sacks either indicate the offensive line needs to do a better job, he is holding the ball too long, or he is not using his legs as much to make plays.

Last season, he rushed for 277 yards, a far cry from his career-best 849 yards in 2014.

Everyone thought that Sean Payton coming out of retirement would be the magic touch this organization needed.

And it still may be the case; we are only two games into the season.

But the loss against the Commanders is not a positive sign for anyone on the Broncos roster, not Wilson and the offense or the defense who played a part in letting the Commanders back in Sunday’s game.

The Denver Broncos are 0-2 and have lost by a combined 3 points. It’s literally vomit inducing. — Lindsay Bebout (@lindsaybebout) September 17, 2023



The road gets even tougher in Week 3 as the Broncos travel to South Florida to take on the red-hot Miami Dolphins.

