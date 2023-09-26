NFL News and Rumors

Should The Four NFL Teams Who Are 0-3 Be In Panic Mode?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
NFL Logo

Four NFL teams are winless after Week 3 of the 2023 season.

They are the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings.

Is it too early for them to be in panic mode?

The answer is no, it is not too early to panic, and here are the reasons why.

1. Only One Team Has Gone From 0-4 To The Playoffs.

Though it is early, digging a 0-4 winless hole is practically impossible to get out of.

The only team to do it was the 1992 San Diego Chargers led by first-year coach Bobby Ross and quarterback Stan Humphries.

After dropping the first four games, the Chargers went 11-1 to finish the season 11-5 winning the AFC West.

They also won their wildcard game but lost to the Miami Dolphins in the divisional playoff.

2. Two Of These Teams Will Be 0-4 After Week 4.

The NFL scheduling gods picked two intriguing Week 4 matchups.

Minnesota travels to Chicago to take on the Bears, and Denver goes to Carolina to face the Panthers.

Unless the games end in ties, there will be two teams getting their first wins in Week 4.

The question becomes which teams rebound from a disappointing start and begin the process of turning their seasons around.

3. All Of Them Are In Competitive Divisions.

Chicago and Minnesota are in the NFC North, a division that has been dominated by Green Bay in recent years, and the Detroit Lions have been coming into their own within the past year.

Both Green Bay and Denver are 2-1.

Carolina is in last place in the NFC South with every other team posting a 2-1 record.

And Denver is in the AFC West, better known as the Kansas Chiefs’ division.

The Chiefs are 2-1, and the Chargers and Raiders are 1-2.

With so much tight competition and limited success stories of 0-4 teams, all of these teams have a good reason for being in panic mode right now.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
De'Von Achane

Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 3 Of The 2023 NFL Season?

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  51min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL footballs
Which Unbeaten NFL Team Will Stay Perfect The Longest?
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Travis Kelce Outfit: Clothing Company Makes Swift Name Change, Generates Millions Of Impressions on Twitter
Travis Kelce Outfit: Clothing Company Makes Swift Name Change, Generates Millions Of Impressions on Twitter
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Travis Kelce Instagram Followers Jump By 250k, Jersey Sales Up 400% After Dating Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Instagram Followers Jump By 250k, Jersey Sales Up 400% After Dating Taylor Swift
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Usher To Headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show, Could Bring Out Justin Bieber
Usher To Headline Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show, Could Bring Out Justin Bieber
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love
NFL Week 4: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles running back D'Andre Swift
3 Takeaways From Week 3 MNF Doubleheader
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  8h
More News
Arrow to top