Should The Four NFL Teams Who Are 0-3 Be In Panic Mode?

Four NFL teams are winless after Week 3 of the 2023 season.

They are the Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, and Minnesota Vikings.

Is it too early for them to be in panic mode?

The answer is no, it is not too early to panic, and here are the reasons why.

1. Only One Team Has Gone From 0-4 To The Playoffs.

Though it is early, digging a 0-4 winless hole is practically impossible to get out of.

The only team to do it was the 1992 San Diego Chargers led by first-year coach Bobby Ross and quarterback Stan Humphries.

After dropping the first four games, the Chargers went 11-1 to finish the season 11-5 winning the AFC West.

They also won their wildcard game but lost to the Miami Dolphins in the divisional playoff.

October 4, 1992: Stan Humphries throws for 200 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers defeat the Seahawks 17-6. The Bolts would improve to just 1-4, but would go on to win ten of the remaining eleven games that season. — A Tribute to Stan Humphries (@tribute_stan) June 7, 2018

2. Two Of These Teams Will Be 0-4 After Week 4.

The NFL scheduling gods picked two intriguing Week 4 matchups.

Minnesota travels to Chicago to take on the Bears, and Denver goes to Carolina to face the Panthers.

Unless the games end in ties, there will be two teams getting their first wins in Week 4.

There are four winless teams remaining in the NFL, and they all coincidentally match up to play each other in Week 4: • Vikings (0-3) vs. Panthers (0-3) • Broncos (0-3) vs. Bears (0-3) pic.twitter.com/62HGFNodxy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2023

The question becomes which teams rebound from a disappointing start and begin the process of turning their seasons around.

3. All Of Them Are In Competitive Divisions.

Chicago and Minnesota are in the NFC North, a division that has been dominated by Green Bay in recent years, and the Detroit Lions have been coming into their own within the past year.

Both Green Bay and Denver are 2-1.

Carolina is in last place in the NFC South with every other team posting a 2-1 record.

And Denver is in the AFC West, better known as the Kansas Chiefs’ division.

The Chiefs are 2-1, and the Chargers and Raiders are 1-2.

With so much tight competition and limited success stories of 0-4 teams, all of these teams have a good reason for being in panic mode right now.

