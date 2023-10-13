UFC News and Rumors

Sodiq Yusuff Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

sodiq yusuff

UFC Vegas 81 stays at the UFC Apex for a stacked fight card from top to bottom. We have a featherweight main event fight between two surging contenders in the division Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza. Yusuff has been streaking winning 8 of his last 9 fights with his only UFC loss coming against one of the top contenders in the division Arnold Allen as he comes into his first UFC main event fight of his career. Meanwhile, this is Barboza’s third main event fight, and is coming off of an early brutal knockout victory against Billy Quarantillo. A win from either fighter will propel them up the featherweight rankings as they move closer to a potential title shot in the future.

In Yusuff’s last fight, he made quick of short-notice newcomer Don Shainis submitting him via guillotine choke in just 30 seconds into the first round. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $75,000, with a win bonus and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $156,000

Sodiq Yusuff’s Net Worth

Sodiq Yusuff hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time but he has made an estimated $228k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $400k.

Sodiq Yusuff has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2016 and cut his cloth on the Baltimore regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018.

Sodiq Yusuff’s UFC Record

Sodiq Yusuff holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 13-2 which includes 6 wins by knockout and 1 win by submission. He will look to improve his 6-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 81.

Sodiq Yusuff’s Next Fight

Sodiq Yusuff will fight the future lightweight and now featherweight hall of fame Edson Barboza in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 81. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Sodiq Yusuff (-161) making him the slight favorite in this matchup.

Sodiq Yusuff’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Sodiq Yusuff fights out of New Carrollton, Maryland but is originally from Lagos, Nigeria.

Sodiq Yusuff is currently married to his wife Ashley Yusuff.

  • Age: 30
  • Born: Lagos, Nigeria
  • Height: 5’10″
  • Weight: 145 pounds
  • Reach: 71.″
  • Coach/Trainer: Lloyd Irvin

