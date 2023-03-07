NFL News and Rumors

Stetson Bennett NFL Combine Measurements, 40-Yard Dash Time, & Hand Size

David Evans
Stetson Bennett III, the quarterback for the University of Georgia Bulldogs since the Titanic set sail officially declared for the NFL draft at the age of 25. After winning back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs, Bennett will look to enter the professional ranks. Bennett was hopeful that his performance at the NFL Combine would help improve his draft stock, as he was projected to be a late-round pick or even go undrafted in many mock drafts. Here, we take a look at how he got on, including his measurements, 40-yard dash time, and hand size.

Bennett Small for NFL QB

At the combine, Bennett measured at 5-foot-11 and 192 lbs, which is considered small for an NFL quarterback. However, his hand size of 10 inches is bigger than the average NFL quarterback, which is a trait that many NFL teams find desirable. With larger hands, quarterbacks are better able to grip the ball and have more control over their throws.

While Bennett’s athleticism is not off the charts, he has shown in college football that he can make plays with his legs. His 40-yard dash time of 4.67 seconds is decently athletic and compares favorably to some other quarterbacks’ times. For example, Tom Brady’s 40-yard dash time was 5.28 seconds. However, he has a long way to go if he to match the 4.34 set by the lightning quick Lamar Jackson.

Proven Winner Bennett Impressed in Throwing Drills

During the throwing drills, Bennett showed off his arm strength. And it went better than many expected. His arm strength and accuracy were in question. However, both looked excellent in the NFL Combine throwing drills.

If a team drafts Bennett, they will also be getting a proven winner. Bennett played a crucial role in leading the Bulldogs to two national championships, and his leadership and winning mentality will be assets to any team that drafts him.

The NFL combine is an exciting time of year for NFL fans, as they get a glimpse of the next generation of NFL players. With his impressive college career and solid performance at the combine, Bennett has positioned himself well for the upcoming NFL draft.

NFL News and Rumors
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
