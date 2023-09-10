NFL News and Rumors

Surprise! Michael Irvin Is Back On NFL Network For Week 1

Week 1’s Sunday NFL games have not kicked off yet in 2023, but fans have already received their first surprise.

Michael Irvin is back with NFL Network.

 

Recall that he was in a months-long dispute with Marriott over charges made by a woman at the hotel he was staying at during the leadup to Super Bowl 57 in Arizona.

Because the issue happened just days before the Super Bowl, NFL Network sent Irvin home and he was not part of the network’s Super Bowl pregame coverage.

From Day 1, Irvin proclaimed his innocence and reportedly had witnesses to corroborate his account of what happened.

The defamation lawsuit he filed against Marriott was reportedly settled over the weekend so he is back on NFL Network.

He is a charismatic personality that not everyone loves, but he does add to the pregame programming that is hours long on Sunday mornings.

Irvin already contributed hilarity to the program’s charades game acting out “Coach Prime”.

He also guessed “Hype Train” which was humorously acted out by Coach Steve Mariucci.

The NFL kicks off its Sunday games at 1:00 PM EDT, and football fans could not be more excited.

