Tatiana Suarez Out of UFC 298, Mackenzie Dern Steps In to Face Amanda Lemos in Strawweight Clash

Garett Kerman
Tatiana Suarez, one of the UFC’s most promising young strawweights, has been forced to withdraw from her upcoming fight at UFC 298 due to injury. Suarez, who was ranked No. 3 in the strawweight division and coming off a dominant victory over Jessica Andrade, was slated to face surging contender Amanda Lemos on February 17th. With Suarez out, Mackenzie Dern, ranked ninth in the division and fresh off a decision loss to Andrade herself, has stepped in to take her place.

This late-notice shakeup throws a curveball into the UFC 298 strawweight picture, and sets the stage for an intriguing clash between two fighters with contrasting styles and trajectories. Suarez, a decorated wrestler with slick submission skills, was seen as a potential title challenger in the near future. Her injury is a major setback, but her talent and determination are undeniable, and she is sure to be back in the mix soon.

Dern, on the other hand, is a jiu-jitsu standout with a dynamic and often unorthodox striking game. She has shown flashes of brilliance throughout her career, but has also struggled with consistency at times. This is a golden opportunity for Dern to make a statement and potentially vault into the top five of the strawweight rankings.

The fight between Dern and Lemos is expected to headline the ESPN/ESPN+ portion of the prelims for UFC 298. Lemos is a powerful striker with heavy hands and a relentless pressure style. She has won three of her last four fights, including a dominant knockout victory over Marina Rodriguez in her most recent victory.

Beyond the immediate title picture, this fight also has the potential to be a turning point in the careers of both Dern and Lemos. Dern has shown flashes of brilliance throughout her career, but has also struggled with consistency at times. A win over Lemos would be a major statement and could propel her into the upper echelon of the strawweight division. Lemos, meanwhile, is a powerful striker with a relentless pressure style. She has won three of her last four fights, including some dominant victories. A victory over Dern would further solidify her position as a force to be reckoned with in the division.

