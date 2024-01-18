Tatiana Suarez, one of the UFC’s most promising young strawweights, has been forced to withdraw from her upcoming fight at UFC 298 due to injury. Suarez, who was ranked No. 3 in the strawweight division and coming off a dominant victory over Jessica Andrade, was slated to face surging contender Amanda Lemos on February 17th. With Suarez out, Mackenzie Dern, ranked ninth in the division and fresh off a decision loss to Andrade herself, has stepped in to take her place.

Tatiana Suarez is out of UFC 298. Mackenzie Dern is stepping in to fight Amanda Lemos. 📰 https://t.co/dl5VsboxFy pic.twitter.com/w3LB2qmlJf — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) January 16, 2024

This late-notice shakeup throws a curveball into the UFC 298 strawweight picture, and sets the stage for an intriguing clash between two fighters with contrasting styles and trajectories. Suarez, a decorated wrestler with slick submission skills, was seen as a potential title challenger in the near future. Her injury is a major setback, but her talent and determination are undeniable, and she is sure to be back in the mix soon.

Dern, on the other hand, is a jiu-jitsu standout with a dynamic and often unorthodox striking game. She has shown flashes of brilliance throughout her career, but has also struggled with consistency at times. This is a golden opportunity for Dern to make a statement and potentially vault into the top five of the strawweight rankings.

The fight between Dern and Lemos is expected to headline the ESPN/ESPN+ portion of the prelims for UFC 298. Lemos is a powerful striker with heavy hands and a relentless pressure style. She has won three of her last four fights, including a dominant knockout victory over Marina Rodriguez in her most recent victory.

Beyond the immediate title picture, this fight also has the potential to be a turning point in the careers of both Dern and Lemos. Dern has shown flashes of brilliance throughout her career, but has also struggled with consistency at times. A win over Lemos would be a major statement and could propel her into the upper echelon of the strawweight division. Lemos, meanwhile, is a powerful striker with a relentless pressure style. She has won three of her last four fights, including some dominant victories. A victory over Dern would further solidify her position as a force to be reckoned with in the division.