Golf News and Rumors

The American Express 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
The American Express 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour heads to California for the 2024 American Express on Thursday. The field will be traveling to La Quinta, California to begin the West Coast Swing. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind The American Express, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

The American Express History

The American Express is played in La Quinta, California. The tournament has had a few sponsors since its inception in 1960. While it’s now known as the American Express, the tournament was originally called the Desert Classic.

It’s one of the most unique tournaments on the Tour. Over four days, the field will play on three different courses, including La Quinta Country Cub, the Stadium Course, and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

The American Express is rich in history but it used to be a five-round celebrity pro-am invitational that was hosted by Bob Hope. It’s one of the only events Tiger Woods has never played in due to its old format. The five-day tournament was considered a tough sell for many players.

The American Express Past Winners & Results

There have been many prolific winners at the Desert Classic. Former PGA Tour member Jon Rahm has won the event twice. Hudson Swafford, Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson, John Cook, Corey Pavin, John Mahaffey, Johnny Miller, and Billy Casper are among the other players with multiple victories.

The most prolific winner at the Desert was Arnold Palmer, who won the event a total of five times.

In 2024, the American Express will feature it’s strongest field in history. Twenty-two of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Rankings will be competing this weekend.

For the complete American Express results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of

victory

 Runner(s)-up Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
The American Express
2024 TBD TBD TBD TBD 8,400,000 1,512,000
2023 Jon Rahm (2) −27 1 stroke Davis Thompson 8,000,000 1,440,000
2,022 Hudson Swafford (2) −23 2 strokes Tom Hoge 7,600,000 1,368,000
2021 Kim Si-woo −23 1 stroke Patrick Cantlay 6,700,000 1,206,000
2020 Andrew Landry −26 2 strokes Abraham Ancer 6,700,000 1,206,000
Desert Classic
2,019 Adam Long −26 1 stroke Adam Hadwin

Phil Mickelson

 5,900,000 1,062,000
CareerBuilder Challenge
2,018 Jon Rahm −22 Playoff Andrew Landry 5,900,000 1,062,000
2,017 Hudson Swafford −20 1 stroke Adam Hadwin 5,800,000 1,044,000
2,016 Jason Dufner −25 Playoff David Lingmerth 5,800,000 1,044,000
Humana Challenge
2015 Bill Haas (2) −22 1 stroke Charley Hoffman

Matt Kuchar

Park Sung-joon

Brendan Steele

Steve Wheatcroft

 5,700,000 1,026,000
2014 Patrick Reed −28 2 strokes Ryan Palmer 5,700,000 1,026,000
2013 Brian Gay −25 Playoff Charles Howell III

David Lingmerth

 5,600,000 1,008,000
2012 Mark Wilson −24 2 strokes Robert Garrigus

John Mallinger

Johnson Wagner

 5,600,000 1,008,000
Bob Hope Classic
2011 Jhonattan Vegas −27 Playoff Bill Haas

Gary Woodland

 5,000,000 900,000
2010 Bill Haas −30 1 stroke Tim Clark

Matt Kuchar

Bubba Watson

 5,000,000 900,000
2009 Pat Perez −33 3 strokes John Merrick 5,100,000 918,000
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
2008 D. J. Trahan −26 3 strokes Justin Leonard 5,100,000 918,000
2007 Charley Hoffman −17 Playoff John Rollins 5,000,000 900,000
2006 Chad Campbell −25 3 strokes Jesper Parnevik

Scott Verplank

 5,000,000 900,000
2005 Justin Leonard −28 3 strokes Tim Clark

Joe Ogilvie

 4,700,000 846,000
2004 Phil Mickelson (2) −30 Playoff Skip Kendall 4,500,000 810,000
2003 Mike Weir −30 2 strokes Jay Haas 4,500,000 810,000
2002 Phil Mickelson −30 Playoff David Berganio Jr. 4,000,000 720,000
2001 Joe Durant −36 4 strokes Paul Stankowski 3,500,000 630,000
2000 Jesper Parnevik −27 1 stroke Rory Sabbatini 3,000,000 540,000
1999 David Duval −26 1 stroke Steve Pate 3,000,000 540,000
1998 Fred Couples −28 Playoff Bruce Lietzke 2,300,000 414,000
1997 John Cook (2) −33 1 stroke Mark Calcavecchia 1,500,000 270,000
1996 Mark Brooks −23 1 stroke John Huston 1,300,000 234,000
1,995 Kenny Perry −25 1 stroke David Duval 1,200,000 216,000
1994 Scott Hoch −26 3 strokes Lennie Clements

Jim Gallagher Jr.

Fuzzy Zoeller

 1,100,000 198,000
1,993 Tom Kite −35 6 strokes Rick Fehr 1,100,000 198,000
1992 John Cook −24 Playoff Rick Fehr

Tom Kite

Mark O’Meara

Gene Sauers

 1,100,000 198,000
1991 Corey Pavin (2) −29 Playoff Mark O’Meara 1,100,000 198,000
1990 Peter Jacobsen −21 1 stroke Scott Simpson

Brian Tennyson

 1,000,000 180,000
1989 Steve Jones −17 Playoff Paul Azinger

Sandy Lyle

 1,000,000 180,000
1988 Jay Haas −22 2 strokes David Edwards 1,000,000 180,000
1987 Corey Pavin −19 1 stroke Bernhard Langer 900,000 162,000
1986 Donnie Hammond −25 Playoff John Cook 650,000 108,000
Bob Hope Classic
1985 Lanny Wadkins −27 Playoff Craig Stadler 555,000 90,000
1984 John Mahaffey (2) −20 Playoff Jim Simons 433,000 72,000
Bob Hope Desert Classic
1983 Keith Fergus −25 Playoff Rex Caldwell 408,000 67,500
1982 Ed Fiori −25 Playoff Tom Kite 304,500 50,000
1981 Bruce Lietzke −25 2 strokes Jerry Pate 304,500 50,000
1980 Craig Stadler −17 2 strokes Tom Purtzer

Mike Sullivan

 304,500 50,000
1979 John Mahaffey −17 1 stroke Lee Trevino 300,000 50,000
1978 Bill Rogers −21 2 strokes Jerry McGee 225,000 45,000
1977 Rik Massengale −23 6 strokes Bruce Lietzke 200,000 40,000
1976 Johnny Miller (2) −16 3 strokes Rik Massengale 180,000 36,000
1975 Johnny Miller −21 3 strokes Bob Murphy 160,000 32,000
1,974 Hubert Green −19 2 strokes Bert Yancey 160,000 32,048
1973 Arnold Palmer (5) −17 2 strokes Johnny Miller

Jack Nicklaus

 160,000 32,000
1972 Bob Rosburg −16 1 stroke Lanny Wadkins 145,000 29,000
1971 Arnold Palmer (4) −18 Playoff Raymond Floyd 140,000 28,000
1970 Bruce Devlin −21 4 strokes Larry Ziegler 125,000 25,000
1969 Billy Casper (2) −15 3 strokes Dave Hill 100,000 20,000
1968 Arnold Palmer (3) −12 Playoff Deane Beman 100,000 20,000
1967 Tom Nieporte −11 1 stroke Doug Sanders 88,000 17,600
1966 Doug Sanders −11 Playoff Arnold Palmer 80,000 15,000
1965 Billy Casper −12 1 stroke Tommy Aaron

Arnold Palmer

 80,000 15,000
Palm Springs Golf Classic
1964 Tommy Jacobs −7 Playoff Jimmy Demaret 50,000 7,500
1963 Jack Nicklaus −13 Playoff Gary Player 50,000 9,000
1962 Arnold Palmer (2) −17 3 strokes Jay Hebert

Gene Littler

 35,000 5,300
1961 Billy Maxwell −14 2 strokes Doug Sanders 52,000 5,300
Palm Springs Desert Golf Classic
1960 Arnold Palmer −20 3 strokes Fred Hawkins 70,000 12,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
The American Express 2024 Purse Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.51M

The American Express 2024 Purse Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.51M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
American Express 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
American Express 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Scorecard For Waialae Country Club
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Scorecard For Waialae Country Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open 2024: How Much Does A Waialae Country Club Membership Cost?
Sony Open 2024: How Much Does A Waialae Country Club Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Sony Open in Hawaii 2024
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Sony Open in Hawaii 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Sleeper Picks: List Among Best Longshot Bets
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Sleeper Picks: List Among Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Helped Increase Nike Revenue By 700% From $6.4B To $51.2B
Tiger Woods Helped Increase Nike Revenue By 700% From $6.4B To $51.2B
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top