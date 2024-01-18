The American Express 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour heads to California for the 2024 American Express on Thursday. The field will be traveling to La Quinta, California to begin the West Coast Swing. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind The American Express, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.

The American Express History

The American Express is played in La Quinta, California. The tournament has had a few sponsors since its inception in 1960. While it’s now known as the American Express, the tournament was originally called the Desert Classic.

It’s one of the most unique tournaments on the Tour. Over four days, the field will play on three different courses, including La Quinta Country Cub, the Stadium Course, and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.

The American Express is rich in history but it used to be a five-round celebrity pro-am invitational that was hosted by Bob Hope. It’s one of the only events Tiger Woods has never played in due to its old format. The five-day tournament was considered a tough sell for many players.

The American Express Past Winners & Results

There have been many prolific winners at the Desert Classic. Former PGA Tour member Jon Rahm has won the event twice. Hudson Swafford, Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson, John Cook, Corey Pavin, John Mahaffey, Johnny Miller, and Billy Casper are among the other players with multiple victories.

The most prolific winner at the Desert was Arnold Palmer, who won the event a total of five times.

In 2024, the American Express will feature it’s strongest field in history. Twenty-two of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Rankings will be competing this weekend.

For the complete American Express results, check out the chart below.

Year Winner To par Margin of victory Runner(s)-up Purse ($) Winner’s share ($) The American Express 2024 TBD TBD TBD TBD 8,400,000 1,512,000 2023 Jon Rahm (2) −27 1 stroke Davis Thompson 8,000,000 1,440,000 2,022 Hudson Swafford (2) −23 2 strokes Tom Hoge 7,600,000 1,368,000 2021 Kim Si-woo −23 1 stroke Patrick Cantlay 6,700,000 1,206,000 2020 Andrew Landry −26 2 strokes Abraham Ancer 6,700,000 1,206,000 Desert Classic 2,019 Adam Long −26 1 stroke Adam Hadwin Phil Mickelson 5,900,000 1,062,000 CareerBuilder Challenge 2,018 Jon Rahm −22 Playoff Andrew Landry 5,900,000 1,062,000 2,017 Hudson Swafford −20 1 stroke Adam Hadwin 5,800,000 1,044,000 2,016 Jason Dufner −25 Playoff David Lingmerth 5,800,000 1,044,000 Humana Challenge 2015 Bill Haas (2) −22 1 stroke Charley Hoffman Matt Kuchar Park Sung-joon Brendan Steele Steve Wheatcroft 5,700,000 1,026,000 2014 Patrick Reed −28 2 strokes Ryan Palmer 5,700,000 1,026,000 2013 Brian Gay −25 Playoff Charles Howell III David Lingmerth 5,600,000 1,008,000 2012 Mark Wilson −24 2 strokes Robert Garrigus John Mallinger Johnson Wagner 5,600,000 1,008,000 Bob Hope Classic 2011 Jhonattan Vegas −27 Playoff Bill Haas Gary Woodland 5,000,000 900,000 2010 Bill Haas −30 1 stroke Tim Clark Matt Kuchar Bubba Watson 5,000,000 900,000 2009 Pat Perez −33 3 strokes John Merrick 5,100,000 918,000 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic 2008 D. J. Trahan −26 3 strokes Justin Leonard 5,100,000 918,000 2007 Charley Hoffman −17 Playoff John Rollins 5,000,000 900,000 2006 Chad Campbell −25 3 strokes Jesper Parnevik Scott Verplank 5,000,000 900,000 2005 Justin Leonard −28 3 strokes Tim Clark Joe Ogilvie 4,700,000 846,000 2004 Phil Mickelson (2) −30 Playoff Skip Kendall 4,500,000 810,000 2003 Mike Weir −30 2 strokes Jay Haas 4,500,000 810,000 2002 Phil Mickelson −30 Playoff David Berganio Jr. 4,000,000 720,000 2001 Joe Durant −36 4 strokes Paul Stankowski 3,500,000 630,000 2000 Jesper Parnevik −27 1 stroke Rory Sabbatini 3,000,000 540,000 1999 David Duval −26 1 stroke Steve Pate 3,000,000 540,000 1998 Fred Couples −28 Playoff Bruce Lietzke 2,300,000 414,000 1997 John Cook (2) −33 1 stroke Mark Calcavecchia 1,500,000 270,000 1996 Mark Brooks −23 1 stroke John Huston 1,300,000 234,000 1,995 Kenny Perry −25 1 stroke David Duval 1,200,000 216,000 1994 Scott Hoch −26 3 strokes Lennie Clements Jim Gallagher Jr. Fuzzy Zoeller 1,100,000 198,000 1,993 Tom Kite −35 6 strokes Rick Fehr 1,100,000 198,000 1992 John Cook −24 Playoff Rick Fehr Tom Kite Mark O’Meara Gene Sauers 1,100,000 198,000 1991 Corey Pavin (2) −29 Playoff Mark O’Meara 1,100,000 198,000 1990 Peter Jacobsen −21 1 stroke Scott Simpson Brian Tennyson 1,000,000 180,000 1989 Steve Jones −17 Playoff Paul Azinger Sandy Lyle 1,000,000 180,000 1988 Jay Haas −22 2 strokes David Edwards 1,000,000 180,000 1987 Corey Pavin −19 1 stroke Bernhard Langer 900,000 162,000 1986 Donnie Hammond −25 Playoff John Cook 650,000 108,000 Bob Hope Classic 1985 Lanny Wadkins −27 Playoff Craig Stadler 555,000 90,000 1984 John Mahaffey (2) −20 Playoff Jim Simons 433,000 72,000 Bob Hope Desert Classic 1983 Keith Fergus −25 Playoff Rex Caldwell 408,000 67,500 1982 Ed Fiori −25 Playoff Tom Kite 304,500 50,000 1981 Bruce Lietzke −25 2 strokes Jerry Pate 304,500 50,000 1980 Craig Stadler −17 2 strokes Tom Purtzer Mike Sullivan 304,500 50,000 1979 John Mahaffey −17 1 stroke Lee Trevino 300,000 50,000 1978 Bill Rogers −21 2 strokes Jerry McGee 225,000 45,000 1977 Rik Massengale −23 6 strokes Bruce Lietzke 200,000 40,000 1976 Johnny Miller (2) −16 3 strokes Rik Massengale 180,000 36,000 1975 Johnny Miller −21 3 strokes Bob Murphy 160,000 32,000 1,974 Hubert Green −19 2 strokes Bert Yancey 160,000 32,048 1973 Arnold Palmer (5) −17 2 strokes Johnny Miller Jack Nicklaus 160,000 32,000 1972 Bob Rosburg −16 1 stroke Lanny Wadkins 145,000 29,000 1971 Arnold Palmer (4) −18 Playoff Raymond Floyd 140,000 28,000 1970 Bruce Devlin −21 4 strokes Larry Ziegler 125,000 25,000 1969 Billy Casper (2) −15 3 strokes Dave Hill 100,000 20,000 1968 Arnold Palmer (3) −12 Playoff Deane Beman 100,000 20,000 1967 Tom Nieporte −11 1 stroke Doug Sanders 88,000 17,600 1966 Doug Sanders −11 Playoff Arnold Palmer 80,000 15,000 1965 Billy Casper −12 1 stroke Tommy Aaron Arnold Palmer 80,000 15,000 Palm Springs Golf Classic 1964 Tommy Jacobs −7 Playoff Jimmy Demaret 50,000 7,500 1963 Jack Nicklaus −13 Playoff Gary Player 50,000 9,000 1962 Arnold Palmer (2) −17 3 strokes Jay Hebert Gene Littler 35,000 5,300 1961 Billy Maxwell −14 2 strokes Doug Sanders 52,000 5,300 Palm Springs Desert Golf Classic 1960 Arnold Palmer −20 3 strokes Fred Hawkins 70,000 12,000