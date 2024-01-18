The American Express 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The PGA Tour heads to California for the 2024 American Express on Thursday. The field will be traveling to La Quinta, California to begin the West Coast Swing. Below, we’ll uncover the history behind The American Express, along with the past winners and notable results from previous tournaments.
The American Express History
The American Express is played in La Quinta, California. The tournament has had a few sponsors since its inception in 1960. While it’s now known as the American Express, the tournament was originally called the Desert Classic.
It’s one of the most unique tournaments on the Tour. Over four days, the field will play on three different courses, including La Quinta Country Cub, the Stadium Course, and the Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West.
The American Express is rich in history but it used to be a five-round celebrity pro-am invitational that was hosted by Bob Hope. It’s one of the only events Tiger Woods has never played in due to its old format. The five-day tournament was considered a tough sell for many players.
The American Express Past Winners & Results
There have been many prolific winners at the Desert Classic. Former PGA Tour member Jon Rahm has won the event twice. Hudson Swafford, Bill Haas, Phil Mickelson, John Cook, Corey Pavin, John Mahaffey, Johnny Miller, and Billy Casper are among the other players with multiple victories.
The most prolific winner at the Desert was Arnold Palmer, who won the event a total of five times.
In 2024, the American Express will feature it’s strongest field in history. Twenty-two of the top 50 players on the Official World Golf Rankings will be competing this weekend.
For the complete American Express results, check out the chart below.
|Year
|Winner
|To par
|Margin of
victory
|Runner(s)-up
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|The American Express
|2024
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|8,400,000
|1,512,000
|2023
|Jon Rahm (2)
|−27
|1 stroke
|Davis Thompson
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2,022
|Hudson Swafford (2)
|−23
|2 strokes
|Tom Hoge
|7,600,000
|1,368,000
|2021
|Kim Si-woo
|−23
|1 stroke
|Patrick Cantlay
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2020
|Andrew Landry
|−26
|2 strokes
|Abraham Ancer
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|Desert Classic
|2,019
|Adam Long
|−26
|1 stroke
|Adam Hadwin
Phil Mickelson
|5,900,000
|1,062,000
|CareerBuilder Challenge
|2,018
|Jon Rahm
|−22
|Playoff
|Andrew Landry
|5,900,000
|1,062,000
|2,017
|Hudson Swafford
|−20
|1 stroke
|Adam Hadwin
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2,016
|Jason Dufner
|−25
|Playoff
|David Lingmerth
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|Humana Challenge
|2015
|Bill Haas (2)
|−22
|1 stroke
|Charley Hoffman
Matt Kuchar
Park Sung-joon
Brendan Steele
Steve Wheatcroft
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|2014
|Patrick Reed
|−28
|2 strokes
|Ryan Palmer
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|2013
|Brian Gay
|−25
|Playoff
|Charles Howell III
David Lingmerth
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2012
|Mark Wilson
|−24
|2 strokes
|Robert Garrigus
John Mallinger
Johnson Wagner
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|Bob Hope Classic
|2011
|Jhonattan Vegas
|−27
|Playoff
|Bill Haas
Gary Woodland
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2010
|Bill Haas
|−30
|1 stroke
|Tim Clark
Matt Kuchar
Bubba Watson
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2009
|Pat Perez
|−33
|3 strokes
|John Merrick
|5,100,000
|918,000
|Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
|2008
|D. J. Trahan
|−26
|3 strokes
|Justin Leonard
|5,100,000
|918,000
|2007
|Charley Hoffman
|−17
|Playoff
|John Rollins
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2006
|Chad Campbell
|−25
|3 strokes
|Jesper Parnevik
Scott Verplank
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2005
|Justin Leonard
|−28
|3 strokes
|Tim Clark
Joe Ogilvie
|4,700,000
|846,000
|2004
|Phil Mickelson (2)
|−30
|Playoff
|Skip Kendall
|4,500,000
|810,000
|2003
|Mike Weir
|−30
|2 strokes
|Jay Haas
|4,500,000
|810,000
|2002
|Phil Mickelson
|−30
|Playoff
|David Berganio Jr.
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2001
|Joe Durant
|−36
|4 strokes
|Paul Stankowski
|3,500,000
|630,000
|2000
|Jesper Parnevik
|−27
|1 stroke
|Rory Sabbatini
|3,000,000
|540,000
|1999
|David Duval
|−26
|1 stroke
|Steve Pate
|3,000,000
|540,000
|1998
|Fred Couples
|−28
|Playoff
|Bruce Lietzke
|2,300,000
|414,000
|1997
|John Cook (2)
|−33
|1 stroke
|Mark Calcavecchia
|1,500,000
|270,000
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|−23
|1 stroke
|John Huston
|1,300,000
|234,000
|1,995
|Kenny Perry
|−25
|1 stroke
|David Duval
|1,200,000
|216,000
|1994
|Scott Hoch
|−26
|3 strokes
|Lennie Clements
Jim Gallagher Jr.
Fuzzy Zoeller
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1,993
|Tom Kite
|−35
|6 strokes
|Rick Fehr
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1992
|John Cook
|−24
|Playoff
|Rick Fehr
Tom Kite
Mark O’Meara
Gene Sauers
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1991
|Corey Pavin (2)
|−29
|Playoff
|Mark O’Meara
|1,100,000
|198,000
|1990
|Peter Jacobsen
|−21
|1 stroke
|Scott Simpson
Brian Tennyson
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1989
|Steve Jones
|−17
|Playoff
|Paul Azinger
Sandy Lyle
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1988
|Jay Haas
|−22
|2 strokes
|David Edwards
|1,000,000
|180,000
|1987
|Corey Pavin
|−19
|1 stroke
|Bernhard Langer
|900,000
|162,000
|1986
|Donnie Hammond
|−25
|Playoff
|John Cook
|650,000
|108,000
|Bob Hope Classic
|1985
|Lanny Wadkins
|−27
|Playoff
|Craig Stadler
|555,000
|90,000
|1984
|John Mahaffey (2)
|−20
|Playoff
|Jim Simons
|433,000
|72,000
|Bob Hope Desert Classic
|1983
|Keith Fergus
|−25
|Playoff
|Rex Caldwell
|408,000
|67,500
|1982
|Ed Fiori
|−25
|Playoff
|Tom Kite
|304,500
|50,000
|1981
|Bruce Lietzke
|−25
|2 strokes
|Jerry Pate
|304,500
|50,000
|1980
|Craig Stadler
|−17
|2 strokes
|Tom Purtzer
Mike Sullivan
|304,500
|50,000
|1979
|John Mahaffey
|−17
|1 stroke
|Lee Trevino
|300,000
|50,000
|1978
|Bill Rogers
|−21
|2 strokes
|Jerry McGee
|225,000
|45,000
|1977
|Rik Massengale
|−23
|6 strokes
|Bruce Lietzke
|200,000
|40,000
|1976
|Johnny Miller (2)
|−16
|3 strokes
|Rik Massengale
|180,000
|36,000
|1975
|Johnny Miller
|−21
|3 strokes
|Bob Murphy
|160,000
|32,000
|1,974
|Hubert Green
|−19
|2 strokes
|Bert Yancey
|160,000
|32,048
|1973
|Arnold Palmer (5)
|−17
|2 strokes
|Johnny Miller
Jack Nicklaus
|160,000
|32,000
|1972
|Bob Rosburg
|−16
|1 stroke
|Lanny Wadkins
|145,000
|29,000
|1971
|Arnold Palmer (4)
|−18
|Playoff
|Raymond Floyd
|140,000
|28,000
|1970
|Bruce Devlin
|−21
|4 strokes
|Larry Ziegler
|125,000
|25,000
|1969
|Billy Casper (2)
|−15
|3 strokes
|Dave Hill
|100,000
|20,000
|1968
|Arnold Palmer (3)
|−12
|Playoff
|Deane Beman
|100,000
|20,000
|1967
|Tom Nieporte
|−11
|1 stroke
|Doug Sanders
|88,000
|17,600
|1966
|Doug Sanders
|−11
|Playoff
|Arnold Palmer
|80,000
|15,000
|1965
|Billy Casper
|−12
|1 stroke
|Tommy Aaron
Arnold Palmer
|80,000
|15,000
|Palm Springs Golf Classic
|1964
|Tommy Jacobs
|−7
|Playoff
|Jimmy Demaret
|50,000
|7,500
|1963
|Jack Nicklaus
|−13
|Playoff
|Gary Player
|50,000
|9,000
|1962
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|−17
|3 strokes
|Jay Hebert
Gene Littler
|35,000
|5,300
|1961
|Billy Maxwell
|−14
|2 strokes
|Doug Sanders
|52,000
|5,300
|Palm Springs Desert Golf Classic
|1960
|Arnold Palmer
|−20
|3 strokes
|Fred Hawkins
|70,000
|12,000