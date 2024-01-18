The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 American Express on Thursday. To start off the West Coast Swing, players will be competing for a share of an $8.4 million purse in La Quinta, California this weekend. The 2024 American Express winner will take home a $1.51 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about The American Express 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

Previously known as the Desert Classic, the American Express is the first PGA Tour stop during the West Coast swing. The American Express will be hosted by three courses at the La Quinta Country Club and PGA West.

It’s one of the few events of the year that is hosted on multiple courses and features a 54-hole cut. In 2024, The American Express purse increased by 5% year-over-year and payouts are up a whopping 25% since 2021. In 2024, the total purse has ballooned to $8.4 million with the winner set to earn a cool $1.51 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 American Express purse, prize money, and payouts.

The American Express 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The American Express has faced many sponsor changes since it was established in 1960. Founded originally as the Palm Springs Golf Classic, the tournament has been through six different sponsor changes.

The tournament used to be five rounds of competition (90 holes) and has been changed to a traditional 72-hole format that is played on three different courses before a 54-hole cut.

The winner of The American Express will take home a grand prize of $1.512 million. The purse has increased by 5% in each of the past two years. The top 90 players will earn a payout with the last player receiving a guarantee of $13,680.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 American Express prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st 55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

The American Express Purse Has Increased 25% Since 2021

There are a total of 156 players on the field this weekend at The American Express. Despite kicking off the West Coast swing, the tournament wasn’t selected as a signature event.

The American Express purse has only increased 5% since last year. An extra $400K was added to the grand total, with the winner taking home $1.512 million.

Over the last few years, the purse has increased drastically since the sponsorship changeover from the Desert Classic. Since 2021, the purse has increased by 25%, from $6.7 million to $8.4 million.

Check out the table below to view The American Express purses and winners since 2012.

Year Winner Purse ($) Winner’s Share ($) The American Express 2024 TBD 8,400,000 1,512,000 2023 Jon Rahm (2) 8,000,000 1,440,000 2022 Hudson Swafford (2) 7,600,000 1,368,000 2,021 Kim Si-woo 6,700,000 1,206,000 2020 Andrew Landry 6,700,000 1,206,000 Desert Classic 2019 Adam Long 5,900,000 1,062,000 CareerBuilder Challenge 2018 Jon Rahm 5,900,000 1,062,000 2017 Hudson Swafford 5,800,000 1,044,000 2016 Jason Dufner 5,800,000 1,044,000 Humana Challenge 2015 Bill Haas (2) 5,700,000 1,026,000 2014 Patrick Reed 5,700,000 1,026,000 2013 Brian Gay 5,600,000 1,008,000 2012 Mark Wilson 5,600,000 1,008,000