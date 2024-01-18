The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 American Express on Thursday. To start off the West Coast Swing, players will be competing for a share of an $8.4 million purse in La Quinta, California this weekend. The 2024 American Express winner will take home a $1.51 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about The American Express 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.
Previously known as the Desert Classic, the American Express is the first PGA Tour stop during the West Coast swing. The American Express will be hosted by three courses at the La Quinta Country Club and PGA West.
It’s one of the few events of the year that is hosted on multiple courses and features a 54-hole cut. In 2024, The American Express purse increased by 5% year-over-year and payouts are up a whopping 25% since 2021. In 2024, the total purse has ballooned to $8.4 million with the winner set to earn a cool $1.51 million.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 American Express purse, prize money, and payouts.
The American Express 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts
The American Express has faced many sponsor changes since it was established in 1960. Founded originally as the Palm Springs Golf Classic, the tournament has been through six different sponsor changes.
The tournament used to be five rounds of competition (90 holes) and has been changed to a traditional 72-hole format that is played on three different courses before a 54-hole cut.
The winner of The American Express will take home a grand prize of $1.512 million. The purse has increased by 5% in each of the past two years. The top 90 players will earn a payout with the last player receiving a guarantee of $13,680.
For a complete breakdown of the 2024 American Express prize money and payouts, check out the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
The American Express Purse Has Increased 25% Since 2021
There are a total of 156 players on the field this weekend at The American Express. Despite kicking off the West Coast swing, the tournament wasn’t selected as a signature event.
The American Express purse has only increased 5% since last year. An extra $400K was added to the grand total, with the winner taking home $1.512 million.
Over the last few years, the purse has increased drastically since the sponsorship changeover from the Desert Classic. Since 2021, the purse has increased by 25%, from $6.7 million to $8.4 million.
Check out the table below to view The American Express purses and winners since 2012.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
Share ($)
|The American Express
|2024
|TBD
|8,400,000
|1,512,000
|2023
|Jon Rahm (2)
|8,000,000
|1,440,000
|2022
|Hudson Swafford (2)
|7,600,000
|1,368,000
|2,021
|Kim Si-woo
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|2020
|Andrew Landry
|6,700,000
|1,206,000
|Desert Classic
|2019
|Adam Long
|5,900,000
|1,062,000
|CareerBuilder Challenge
|2018
|Jon Rahm
|5,900,000
|1,062,000
|2017
|Hudson Swafford
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2016
|Jason Dufner
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|Humana Challenge
|2015
|Bill Haas (2)
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|2014
|Patrick Reed
|5,700,000
|1,026,000
|2013
|Brian Gay
|5,600,000
|1,008,000
|2012
|Mark Wilson
|5,600,000
|1,008,000