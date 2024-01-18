Golf News and Rumors

The American Express 2024 Purse Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.51M

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
The American Express 2024 Purse Up 25% Since 2021; Winner’s Share Set At $1.51M

The PGA Tour is set to tee off at the 2024 American Express on Thursday. To start off the West Coast Swing, players will be competing for a share of an $8.4 million purse in La Quinta, California this weekend. The 2024 American Express winner will take home a $1.51 million payout and 500 FedEx Cup points. Learn more about The American Express 2024 purse, prize money, and payouts below.

Previously known as the Desert Classic, the American Express is the first PGA Tour stop during the West Coast swing. The American Express will be hosted by three courses at the La Quinta Country Club and PGA West.

It’s one of the few events of the year that is hosted on multiple courses and features a 54-hole cut. In 2024, The American Express purse increased by 5% year-over-year and payouts are up a whopping 25% since 2021. In 2024, the total purse has ballooned to $8.4 million with the winner set to earn a cool $1.51 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2024 American Express purse, prize money, and payouts.

The American Express 2024: Purse, Prize Money, and Payouts

The American Express has faced many sponsor changes since it was established in 1960. Founded originally as the Palm Springs Golf Classic, the tournament has been through six different sponsor changes.

The tournament used to be five rounds of competition (90 holes) and has been changed to a traditional 72-hole format that is played on three different courses before a 54-hole cut.

The winner of The American Express will take home a grand prize of $1.512 million. The purse has increased by 5% in each of the past two years. The top 90 players will earn a payout with the last player receiving a guarantee of $13,680.

For a complete breakdown of the 2024 American Express prize money and payouts, check out the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st $1,512,000
2nd $915,600
3rd $579,600
4th $411,600
5th $344,400
6th $304,500
7th $283,500
8th $262,500
9th $245,700
10th $228,900
11th $212,100
12th $195,300
13th $178,500
14th $161,700
15th $153,300
16th $144,900
17th $136,500
18th $128,100
19th $119,700
20th $111,300
21st $102,900
22nd $94,500
23rd $87,780
24th $81,060
25th $74,340
26th $67,620
27th $65,100
28th $62,580
29th $60,060
30th $57,540
31st 55,020
32nd $52,500
33rd $49,980
34th $47,880
35th $45,780
36th $43,680
37th $41,580
38th $39,900
39th $38,220
40th $36,540
41st $34,860
42nd $33,180
43rd $31,500
44th $29,820
45th $28,140
46th $26,460
47th $24,780
48th $23,436
49th $22,260
50th $21,588
51st $21,084
52nd $20,580
53rd $20,244
54th $19,908
55th $19,740
56th $19,572
57th $19,404
58th $19,236
59th $19,068
60th $18,900
61st $18,732
62nd $18,564
63rd $18,396
64th $18,228
65th $18,060
66th $17,892
67th $17,724
68th $17,556
69th $17,388
70th $17,220
71st $17,052
72nd $16,884
73rd $16,716
74th $16,548
75th $16,380
76th $16,212
77th $16,044
78th $15,876
79th $15,708
80th $15,540
81st $15,372
82nd $15,204
83rd $15,036
84th $14,868
85th $14,700
86th $14,532
87th $14,364
88th $14,196
89th $14,028
90th $13,860

The American Express Purse Has Increased 25% Since 2021

There are a total of 156 players on the field this weekend at The American Express. Despite kicking off the West Coast swing, the tournament wasn’t selected as a signature event.

The American Express purse has only increased 5% since last year. An extra $400K was added to the grand total, with the winner taking home $1.512 million.

Over the last few years, the purse has increased drastically since the sponsorship changeover from the Desert Classic. Since 2021, the purse has increased by 25%, from $6.7 million to $8.4 million.

Check out the table below to view The American Express purses and winners since 2012.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

Share ($)
The American Express
2024 TBD 8,400,000 1,512,000
2023 Jon Rahm (2) 8,000,000 1,440,000
2022 Hudson Swafford (2) 7,600,000 1,368,000
2,021 Kim Si-woo 6,700,000 1,206,000
2020 Andrew Landry 6,700,000 1,206,000
Desert Classic
2019 Adam Long 5,900,000 1,062,000
CareerBuilder Challenge
2018 Jon Rahm 5,900,000 1,062,000
2017 Hudson Swafford 5,800,000 1,044,000
2016 Jason Dufner 5,800,000 1,044,000
Humana Challenge
2015 Bill Haas (2) 5,700,000 1,026,000
2014 Patrick Reed 5,700,000 1,026,000
2013 Brian Gay 5,600,000 1,008,000
2012 Mark Wilson 5,600,000 1,008,000
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
The American Express 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

The American Express 2024 History, Past Winners & Results

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
American Express 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
American Express 2024 Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Scorecard For Waialae Country Club
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Scorecard For Waialae Country Club
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open 2024: How Much Does A Waialae Country Club Membership Cost?
Sony Open 2024: How Much Does A Waialae Country Club Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Sony Open in Hawaii 2024
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win Sony Open in Hawaii 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Sleeper Picks: List Among Best Longshot Bets
Sony Open in Hawaii 2024 Sleeper Picks: List Among Best Longshot Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Helped Increase Nike Revenue By 700% From $6.4B To $51.2B
Tiger Woods Helped Increase Nike Revenue By 700% From $6.4B To $51.2B
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 10 2024
More News
Arrow to top