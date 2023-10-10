NFL News and Rumors

The Curious Case Of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Shoulder

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Deshaun Watson’s Six-Game Suspension Will Cost Him $345,000

What exactly is going on with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson?

He did not play in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens because of an injured shoulder even though he was medically cleared.

Since then Coach Stefanski has been trying to explain the difference between being medically cleared and not feeling prepared to play.

For those of us old enough to remember the 2021 season when Baker Mayfield went out there week after week with an injured shoulder when he was medically cleared, Watson’s decision in Week 4 was surprising but not earth-shattering.

The earth-shattering news came on Monday, October 9, when Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported that Watson was inside away from the team on Monday as they practiced outside.

Most notably, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker took the practice reps.

Stefanski was non-committal about Watson’s availability for a huge Week 6 contest with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

Perhaps he is covering his bases, but it is mighty odd that the bye was not adequate time for what was believed to be a minor bruise to heal.

Is there more to the injury?

It is difficult to know at this point, but when and if Watson practices this week, we should learn more.

Watch the Browns host the San Francisco 49ers on FOX at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 15.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson

PFF Week 5 Player Grades And Team of the Week

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH- Justin Jefferson Cooks Patrick Peterson at Vikings Camp
A Day Later, Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson’s Hamstring Injury Is Still Being Evaluated
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
Packers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay: Monday Night Football SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs
Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football Props: Josh Jacobs Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Packers vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs
How To Watch Packers vs. Raiders On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore logos
Baltimore Sports Fans Commiserate Over Orioles And Ravens Collapses Over The Weekend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  19h
More News
Arrow to top