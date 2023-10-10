What exactly is going on with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson?

He did not play in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens because of an injured shoulder even though he was medically cleared.

Since then Coach Stefanski has been trying to explain the difference between being medically cleared and not feeling prepared to play.

For those of us old enough to remember the 2021 season when Baker Mayfield went out there week after week with an injured shoulder when he was medically cleared, Watson’s decision in Week 4 was surprising but not earth-shattering.

Baker Mayfield was “medically” cleared to play also… Turned out he had a torn labrum and cracked ribs that clearly affected his play. Not judging Watson’s reported decision to not play yesterday. We don’t know the extent of the injury and it’s his throwing shoulder #DawgPound — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) October 2, 2023

The earth-shattering news came on Monday, October 9, when Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot reported that Watson was inside away from the team on Monday as they practiced outside.

Most notably, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker took the practice reps.

#Browns Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker take the QB reps outside at practice while Deshaun Watson worked inside Monday in prep for #49ers pic.twitter.com/DZMsOdAAlM — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 9, 2023

Stefanski was non-committal about Watson’s availability for a huge Week 6 contest with the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski declined a chance to say he’s optimistic that Deshaun Watson will face the #49ers on Sunday: “He’s day to day, working hard, getting better” — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 9, 2023

Perhaps he is covering his bases, but it is mighty odd that the bye was not adequate time for what was believed to be a minor bruise to heal.

So the Browns went from thinking Deshaun Watson would be ready to play to him not practicing the week after the bye? — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 9, 2023

Is there more to the injury?

It is difficult to know at this point, but when and if Watson practices this week, we should learn more.

Watch the Browns host the San Francisco 49ers on FOX at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 15.

NFL Betting Guides 2023