28-year-old PJ Walker may be defined as a veteran NFL quarterback; however, the Cleveland Browns quarterback only had seven career starts before his Week 6 big win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Walker spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers before being signed by the Browns on August 30.

In the win over San Francisco, Walker completed 18 passes for 192 yards.

Four of those passes were caught by wide receiver Amari Cooper for 108 yards.

How Walker Prepared

Walker hasn’t been with the team that long, but part of his Week 6 preparation involved taking first-team snaps.

The other part was making a phone call to former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (now with the Washington Commanders) and asking for advice.

Brissett told Walker if Amari Cooper “beats his man off the line of scrimmage, throw it up to him.”

Cooper appreciated the kind words from his former quarterback and felt like Walker and he would have chemistry.

And they did on Sunday.

After finding out he would start vs. the 49ers, QB PJ Walker called Jacoby Brissett, who gave him one piece of advice: If Amari Cooper beats his man off the line of scrimmage, throw it up to him. Cooper: “I knew our connection would be good” when PJ told me that. And it paid off — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 16, 2023

Will Walker Start In Week 7?

That is a good question that is yet to be determined.

Coach Kevin Stefanski gave the team two off days, Monday and Tuesday, so Wednesday will be the day to see if Watson practices.

He has a bruised rotator cuff on his throwing arm and has not played or practiced for nearly a month, missing a game before and after the Browns Week 5 bye.

Watson is reportedly “trending toward” playing in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts according to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

Barring a setback, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is trending towards returning for week 7 vs the #Colts via @MaryKayCabot. pic.twitter.com/lsafX7xKJB — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) October 16, 2023

