NFL News and Rumors

The Secret To Cleveland Browns QB PJ Walker’s Success Over The San Francisco 49ers

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
PJ Walker

28-year-old PJ Walker may be defined as a veteran NFL quarterback; however, the Cleveland Browns quarterback only had seven career starts before his Week 6 big win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Walker spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers before being signed by the Browns on August 30.

In the win over San Francisco, Walker completed 18 passes for 192 yards.

Four of those passes were caught by wide receiver Amari Cooper for 108 yards.

How Walker Prepared

Walker hasn’t been with the team that long, but part of his Week 6 preparation involved taking first-team snaps.

The other part was making a phone call to former Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (now with the Washington Commanders) and asking for advice.

Brissett told Walker if Amari Cooper “beats his man off the line of scrimmage, throw it up to him.”

Cooper appreciated the kind words from his former quarterback and felt like Walker and he would have chemistry.

And they did on Sunday.

Will Walker Start In Week 7?

That is a good question that is yet to be determined.

Coach Kevin Stefanski gave the team two off days, Monday and Tuesday, so Wednesday will be the day to see if Watson practices.

He has a bruised rotator cuff on his throwing arm and has not played or practiced for nearly a month, missing a game before and after the Browns Week 5 bye.

Watson is reportedly “trending toward” playing in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts according to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Browns NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles

Report: Philadelphia Eagles OT Lane Johnson Has Lateral Ankle Sprain

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert
Cowboys vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay: Monday Night Football SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich
Report: Carolina Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich Will Relinquish Play-Calling Duties
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard
Cowboys vs. Chargers Monday Night Football Props: Tony Pollard Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
lions beat bucs on the road in week 6 (1)
3 Reasons Why First-Place Detroit Lions Paving Clear Path To Home Field Throughout NFL Playoffs
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
Cowboys vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
How To Watch Cowboys vs. Chargers On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
More News
Arrow to top