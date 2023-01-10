Third Times the Charm for Carlos Correa?

Carlos Correa has had quite an eventful offseason, and now there is a new twist.

The Minnesota Twins have agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract with Correa, who played for the club in 2022. It is the third contract that Correa has initially agreed to this offseason. The agreement is pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

BREAKING: Shortstop Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million. It is pending physical. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2023

The physical is not a formality for Carlos Correa. The San Francisco Giants had a 12-year, $350 million deal in place for the star shortstop. However, the Giants had concerns regarding his left leg, which he broke in 2014 in the minor leagues. After the Giants backed out, the New York Mets next signed a 12-year, $315 million contract with Correa. The Mets then shared their concerns about Correa’s physical and talks to amend his deal fell through.

Correa is now back in Minnesota after opting out of the three-year, $105.3 million deal he signed in the 2022 offseason. In his lone season with the Twins so far, he hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. His 5.4 wins above replacement rating led the team. And his .291 batting average was the highest for Correa since 2017 when he hit .315.

At 28, Carlos Correa is one of the MLB’s more accomplished shortstops. He is a two-time All-Star as a member of the Houston Astros, where he spent his first seven seasons. He was a member of the 2017 team that won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa also won the Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and won the American League Platinum Glove in 2021.