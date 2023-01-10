MLB News and Rumors

Third Times the Charm for Carlos Correa?

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Third Times the Charm for Carlos Correa?
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Carlos Correa has had quite an eventful offseason, and now there is a new twist.

The Minnesota Twins have agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract with Correa, who played for the club in 2022. It is the third contract that Correa has initially agreed to this offseason. The agreement is pending a physical, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The physical is not a formality for Carlos Correa. The San Francisco Giants had a 12-year, $350 million deal in place for the star shortstop. However, the Giants had concerns regarding his left leg, which he broke in 2014 in the minor leagues. After the Giants backed out, the New York Mets next signed a 12-year, $315 million contract with Correa. The Mets then shared their concerns about Correa’s physical and talks to amend his deal fell through.

Correa is now back in Minnesota after opting out of the three-year, $105.3 million deal he signed in the 2022 offseason. In his lone season with the Twins so far, he hit .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs. His 5.4 wins above replacement rating led the team. And his .291 batting average was the highest for Correa since 2017 when he hit .315.

At 28, Carlos Correa is one of the MLB’s more accomplished shortstops. He is a two-time All-Star as a member of the Houston Astros, where he spent his first seven seasons. He was a member of the 2017 team that won the World Series over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa also won the Rookie of the Year award in 2015 and won the American League Platinum Glove in 2021.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He started his sports reporting career as a student reporter at his alma mater, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. In addition, he served as an Athletic Communications Intern with the UNCW athletic department during his time in college. Dylan has written for Fantom Sports Industries, and Basketball Insiders, and is now a frequent contributor to The Sports Daily. He specializes in news and editorial content in NFL, MLB, NBA, college sports, and SEO. Whether it is free agent news or feature stories, Dylan looks forward to providing news and insight to sports fans everywhere.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
The LA Dodgers Will Pay Trevor Bauer $22.5 Million Not To Play In 2023

The LA Dodgers Will Pay Trevor Bauer $22.5 Million Not To Play In 2023

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  14h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
Seven MLB transactions to begin 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
MLB relief pitcher Steve Cishek retires at age 36
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 2 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
Diamondbacks sign third baseman Evan Longoria
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Lucas Luetge
Braves acquire outfielder Eli White and relief pitcher Lucas Luetge
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 31 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Texas Rangers
Red Sox sign Corey Kluber to one-year deal worth $10 million
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies
Marlins sign second baseman Jean Segura
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 29 2022
More News
Arrow to top