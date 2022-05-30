Three American women reach quarterfinals of the 2022 French Open

The quarterfinals are set for the 2022 French Open, and three American women are in the final eight. The Americans who have advanced are the 11th seed Jessica Pegula of Buffalo, New York, 2017 United States Open champion Sloane Stephens of Plantation, Florida, and the 18th seed Coco Gauff of Atlanta, Georgia.

Stephens and Gauff Dominance

What Stephens and Gauff were able to accomplish at Roland Garros in their fourth round match were mighty impressive. Stephens only lost two games in the entire match to the 23rd seed, Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, before winning 6-2, 6-0. Meanwhile, Gauff, the 18th seed, only lost four games in her entire match, before beating the 31st seed, Elise Mertens of Belgium, the 2018 Australian Open finalist, 6-4, 6-0.

Stephens broke Teichmann six times in her win, and won 75% of her second serve points. Teichmann meanwhile only won 25% of her second serve points. Gauff also broke Mertens six times and won 72% of her first serve points, while Mertens only won 45% of her first serve points.

Stephens (+163) and Gauff (-183) will now play each other in the quarterfinals. Head-to-head, Stephens won their only prior meeting, in the second round of the 2021 United States Open, 6-4, 6-2.

Related: Eight Americans in the Third Round of the 2021 United States Open

Jessica Pegula wins tough fourth round matchup

It was a lot tougher for Pegula to get to the quarterfinals, as she beat Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. After a slow first set, Pegula bounced back with key breaks of serve in the second and third sets to win the match. Next up for Pegula (+550) is world number one and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland (-750). Pegula and Swiatek have beaten each other once. Pegula won 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in the second round of Washington in 2019, and Swiatek won 6-2, 7-5 in the semifinals of Miami earlier this year. The other two women’s quarterfinals have Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada, the 17th seed, (-211) versus Martina Trevisan of Italy, (+181) and an all-Russian battle between the 20th seed Daria Kasatkina (-192) and the 29th seed Veronika Kudermetova (+167). Bet information courtesy of betonline.ag.