Playing without two starting offensive linemen, LT David Bakhtiari (knee) and LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), the Green Bay Packers struggled to control the scrappy Detroit Lions’ defense.

Highlighted by five sacks and eight tackles for loss, the visiting Lions earned a 34-20 victory on Thursday Night Football. It’s the Lions’ fourth consecutive victory over the rival Packers (2-2).

Twitter users responded to the 3-1 Lions moving into first place in the NFC North.

Although it didn’t look like it by the end of the first half, the Packers’ players arrived for work with a battle cry …

But the Lions and DL Benito Jones were dressed for success …

Packers QB Jordan Love readied for his first prime-time start. He’ll want to forget it …

The Packers entered with a headliner …

Lil Wayne leading the Packers out of the end zone is Legend pic.twitter.com/BK06EgZCVE — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) September 29, 2023

The Lions opened with a Jared Goff headscratcher …

This slide move helped Goff recover from his poor first-drive decision …

What a waste of a good beer …

When Amon-Ra St. Brown cashes your first TD scorer bet pic.twitter.com/ave6aHCqyI — PFN Betting (@PFNBetting) September 29, 2023

RB David Montgomery, now healthy, is providing the Lions with Barry Sanders-like scoring …

3 rushing TDs in 3 games for David Montgomery as a Lion! 🦁 @MontgomerDavid#DETvsGB on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/zUoTWf7h2y pic.twitter.com/4DZcIGWFrE — NFL (@NFL) September 29, 2023

The Lions jumped out to a 14-3 first-quarter advantage, but who can forget the teams’ last Thursday night meeting in 2015, otherwise known as the “Miracle in Motown?” …

The last time the Packers and Lions met on Thursday Night Football? Aaron Rodgers threw a 61 yard hail mary to win and cover for the Packers (-3) 🤯 (via @NFLLegacy)pic.twitter.com/NNIR2yhrS4 — br_betting (@br_betting) September 28, 2023

Well, that was then, it certainly wasn’t Thursday with the Packers’ first-half QB play …

Dazed and confused, for sure …

The NFL’s most-improved defense from 2022? For sure. The Lions, after all, started 1-6 last season. They have now captured 11 of their past 14 outings …

The Lions defense has been everywhere this half 🔥#DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/KrD5CnZbXr — kevin norman (@kevinnorman67) September 29, 2023

Lions’ record-setting rookie …

Owner of most receiving yards and receptions by a tight end through four-career games in #NFL history:@Samlaporta #OnePride pic.twitter.com/0s0dn8ZSMZ — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) September 29, 2023

First-half dominance …

First half stats: 😤 Lions points – 27 😬 Packers yards – 20 pic.twitter.com/WRfn88BTBf — PFF (@PFF) September 29, 2023

As the Packers walked off the field for halftime, the home crowd released their frustrations …

How often did Aaron Rodgers get booed in lambeau?? #TNFonPrime — mr cope (@lordcopius) September 29, 2023

Despite the play clock reading :00, the Packers’ second-half rally continued, but not for long …

Here’s a look at the “official” clock for those who don’t think the Amazon clock is good enough. Packers got away with it….. and we have a ballgame.pic.twitter.com/Ih38vF1wZp https://t.co/9pKvF7j0oD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 29, 2023

While Montgomery finished with 32 carries, 121 yards and three TDs, there was the other side of the running back coin …

5 total carries for Aaron Jones… that’s just not acceptable pic.twitter.com/dWwRXKZXw8 — IKE Packers Podcast (@IKE_Packers) September 29, 2023

Introducing the first-place Lions (how many times have you heard that in your lifetime?) …

Lambeau Field was invaded by Detroit …

That’s a lot of blue assembled behind Lions sideline here at Lambeau pic.twitter.com/3BcoSzBpWA — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 29, 2023

