NFL News and Rumors

Thursday Night Football: Twitter Reacts To Detroit Lions Blitzing Green Bay Packers, Cruising to NFL Win

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
lions te sam laporta against packers (1)

Playing without two starting offensive linemen, LT David Bakhtiari (knee) and LG Elgton Jenkins (knee), the Green Bay Packers struggled to control the scrappy Detroit Lions’ defense.

Highlighted by five sacks and eight tackles for loss, the visiting Lions earned a 34-20 victory on Thursday Night Football. It’s the Lions’ fourth consecutive victory over the rival Packers (2-2).

Twitter users responded to the 3-1 Lions moving into first place in the NFC North.

Although it didn’t look like it by the end of the first half, the Packers’ players arrived for work with a battle cry …

But the Lions and DL Benito Jones were dressed for success …

Packers QB Jordan Love readied for his first prime-time start. He’ll want to forget it …

The Packers entered with a headliner …

The Lions opened with a Jared Goff headscratcher …

This slide move helped Goff recover from his poor first-drive decision …

What a waste of a good beer …

RB David Montgomery, now healthy, is providing the Lions with Barry Sanders-like scoring …

The Lions jumped out to a 14-3 first-quarter advantage, but who can forget the teams’ last Thursday night meeting in 2015, otherwise known as the “Miracle in Motown?” …

Well, that was then, it certainly wasn’t Thursday with the Packers’ first-half QB play …

Dazed and confused, for sure …

The NFL’s most-improved defense from 2022? For sure. The Lions, after all, started 1-6 last season. They have now captured 11 of their past 14 outings …

Lions’ record-setting rookie …

First-half dominance …

As the Packers walked off the field for halftime, the home crowd released their frustrations …

Despite the play clock reading :00, the Packers’ second-half rally continued, but not for long …

While Montgomery finished with 32 carries, 121 yards and three TDs, there was the other side of the running back coin …

Introducing the first-place Lions (how many times have you heard that in your lifetime?) …

Lambeau Field was invaded by Detroit …

If, for some reason, Thursday night’s game wasn’t enough for you, fear not. There’s plenty of football on deck …

Topics  
Lions NFL News and Rumors Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons

NFL Players of the Month in September: Tua Tagovailoa, Micah Parsons Top List

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) hands off to running back Derrick Henry
NFL Week 4 Expert Picks Against the Spread: Titans Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
XFL owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson
XFL And USFL Announce Intention To Merge: Will It Happen?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
chandler jones livestream
Ex-Patriot Chandler Jones Says Aaron Hernandez Didn’t Commit Suicide in Tearful, Bizarre Rant
Author image David Evans  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs
Lions vs. Packers: Thursday Night Football Same Game Parlay Pick +1779 Odds
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  7h
NFL News and Rumors
dallas cowboys celebrabe week 2 play (1)
Best NFL Bonuses & Free Bets – NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
Author image Andy Newton  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL money
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  13h
More News
Arrow to top