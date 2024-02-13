Tiger Woods is embarking on a new venture with the launch of “Sun Day Red,” a lifestyle brand in partnership with TaylorMade Golf. This development comes after Woods ended his 27-year relationship with Nike, a split that was first hinted at when Nike ceased its equipment business in 2016. Since then, Woods had already been using TaylorMade clubs and Bridgestone golf balls.

“Sun Day Red” to Become Standalone Brand

The “Sun Day Red” brand, symbolized by a logo featuring a tiger stretched across the three words represents Woods’ remarkable golf career and his 15 major championships. This standalone brand will operate with its own designers, staff, and headquarters.

To lead this ambitious project, TaylorMade has appointed Brad Blankinship, previously associated with brands like Quiksilver and RVCA, as the president of Sun Day Red.

The first men’s apparel line under this brand is set to launch on May 1st, strategically placed between the Masters and the PGA Championship. TaylorMade aims to expand the brand into key markets and eventually add footwear, women’s, and kids’ lines.

Woods to Host Genesis Invitational

This announcement is timed with Woods’ return to the golfing world at the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera, where he serves as the tournament host. This marks a significant moment in Woods’ career, as he transitions from wearing Nike’s swoosh to showcasing his own brand, following in the footsteps of his son, Charlie, who was already seen wearing different apparel brands.

Woods’ choice of red apparel, particularly on Sundays, is influenced by his Thai-born mother, who considered red to be his power color, Woods has made the color synonymous with his presence on the golf course.

The creation of “Sun Day Red” aligns with the trend of athletes developing their own brands and marks a significant shift in Woods’ professional journey. It’s a blend of his legacy, personal style, and vision for the future of golf apparel and accessories.