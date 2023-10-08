Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Latest Golf Video Has Fans Excited

Wendi Oliveros
Tiger Woods Breaks Silence After LIV Golf Court Documents Leaked

Anytime Tiger Woods is on the golf course, it is a great day.

Given the injuries to his leg and his age (47, soon-to-be 48), fans do not know how many more times he will play at Majors or any tournaments for that matter.

It is not the golf swing that holds him back as much as it is walking 18 holes every day of an event.

He was hitting at Pebble Beach on Saturday, and fans were out of their minds excited about this development.

In the interest of full disclosure, there was a segment of the fanbase that was not excited about this because they thought he looked old or not able to contend on the PGA Tour.

We will assume they are not golf pros or experts and take their commentary with a grain of salt.

The rest of the responses were those of fans cheering him on and hoping to see more of him on the links in 2024.

Playing golf in the long-term is still on his mind.

He has already disclosed that he intends to play the Champions Tour when he turns 50.

Golfers use carts on the Champions Tour so he believes he can compete under those parameters.

One thing he will do is increase television viewership of the Champions Tour when that happens.

In another recent sighting of him on the golf course, Tiger caddied for Charlie a couple weeks ago and was able to walk the course and carry his bag.

These are all great signs.

Hopefully, the golf gods are granting us a Tiger comeback in 2024.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
