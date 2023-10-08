Tiger Woods Latest Golf Video Has Fans Excited

Anytime Tiger Woods is on the golf course, it is a great day.

Given the injuries to his leg and his age (47, soon-to-be 48), fans do not know how many more times he will play at Majors or any tournaments for that matter.

It is not the golf swing that holds him back as much as it is walking 18 holes every day of an event.

Tiger sighting at Pebble 👀 pic.twitter.com/jCpJ1K9i5L — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 7, 2023

He was hitting at Pebble Beach on Saturday, and fans were out of their minds excited about this development.

In the interest of full disclosure, there was a segment of the fanbase that was not excited about this because they thought he looked old or not able to contend on the PGA Tour.

We will assume they are not golf pros or experts and take their commentary with a grain of salt.

The rest of the responses were those of fans cheering him on and hoping to see more of him on the links in 2024.

Playing golf in the long-term is still on his mind.

He has already disclosed that he intends to play the Champions Tour when he turns 50.

Golfers use carts on the Champions Tour so he believes he can compete under those parameters.

One thing he will do is increase television viewership of the Champions Tour when that happens.

In another recent sighting of him on the golf course, Tiger caddied for Charlie a couple weeks ago and was able to walk the course and carry his bag.

🚨#WATCH: Charlie Woods fires a -6, 66 on Sunday at Mission Inn Resort outside of Orlando to win the Last Chance Regional and punches his ticket to the Notah Begay III National Championship. Father, Tiger Woods on the bag and walking for an added bonus 🐐pic.twitter.com/nJCglAY7q5 — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) September 24, 2023

These are all great signs.

Hopefully, the golf gods are granting us a Tiger comeback in 2024.

Golf Betting Guides 2023