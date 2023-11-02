The World Wide Technology Championship tees off this weekend and for the first time, a PGA Tour event will be hosted at a Tiger Woods-designed golf course. It’s a meaningful moment for the golf legend as the field is prepared to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

El Cardonal opened in 2014 and it’s the first course ever designed by Woods. The course was named in honor of his alma mater, Stanford University, whose mascot is a Cardinal.

Ahead of the event Woods has been spotted riding around in the golf cart surveying the course. While the 15-time major champion won’t be competing in the field, it appears that he will be present throughout the weekend for the World Wide Technology Championship.

Tiger spotting in Mexico 👀 The El Cardonal course designer was out scouting the course.@TigerWoods | @WWTChampionship pic.twitter.com/HYkClNjFTv — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 31, 2023

Tiger Woods Spotted at El Cardonal in Mexico

As the designer, Woods has been at the course early in Mexico. He’s been spotted all over the resort walking down the stairs at the resort, on the golf cart screening the course, and even watching a few shots.

While he isn’t competing this weekend, Woods looked dressed to play in a black Nike golf hat, pants, and golf shirts. The legendary golfer looked very relaxed walking around the course and the resort.

El Cardonal is a beautifully designed course with rumpled fairways and ocean views on most holes. It’ll present a great challenge for all the players this weekend.

First Time A TGR Designed Course Featured at PGA Tour Event

One of the main questions that will be answered in Cabo is whether the course will hold up in tournament conditions with some of the world’s best golfers competing for a full four rounds.

El Cardonal was inspired by the classic Golden Age courses of the West Coast where Tiger grew up playing golf. His design rewards strategy off of the tee, giving players several options for getting on the green.