Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods Spotted in Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tiger Woods Spotted in Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship

The World Wide Technology Championship tees off this weekend and for the first time, a PGA Tour event will be hosted at a Tiger Woods-designed golf course. It’s a meaningful moment for the golf legend as the field is prepared to tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

El Cardonal opened in 2014 and it’s the first course ever designed by Woods. The course was named in honor of his alma mater, Stanford University, whose mascot is a Cardinal.

Ahead of the event Woods has been spotted riding around in the golf cart surveying the course. While the 15-time major champion won’t be competing in the field, it appears that he will be present throughout the weekend for the World Wide Technology Championship.

Tiger Woods Spotted at El Cardonal in Mexico

As the designer, Woods has been at the course early in Mexico. He’s been spotted all over the resort walking down the stairs at the resort, on the golf cart screening the course, and even watching a few shots.

While he isn’t competing this weekend, Woods looked dressed to play in a black Nike golf hat, pants, and golf shirts. The legendary golfer looked very relaxed walking around the course and the resort.

El Cardonal is a beautifully designed course with rumpled fairways and ocean views on most holes. It’ll present a great challenge for all the players this weekend.

First Time A TGR Designed Course Featured at PGA Tour Event

One of the main questions that will be answered in Cabo is whether the course will hold up in tournament conditions with some of the world’s best golfers competing for a full four rounds.

El Cardonal was inspired by the classic Golden Age courses of the West Coast where Tiger grew up playing golf. His design rewards strategy off of the tee, giving players several options for getting on the green.

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win World Wide Technology Championship 2023

Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win World Wide Technology Championship 2023

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
Golf News and Rumors
World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Scorecard For El Cardonal
World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Scorecard For El Cardonal
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
World Wide Technology Championship 2023: Odds, Expert Golf Picks & Predictions
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
What is the Cost of TGR-Designed El Cardonal At Diamante Golf Membership In Cabo San Lucas?
What is the Cost of TGR-Designed El Cardonal At Diamante Golf Membership In Cabo San Lucas?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 1 2023
Golf News and Rumors
World Wide Technology Championship History, Past Winners & Results
World Wide Technology Championship History, Past Winners & Results
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 1 2023
Golf News and Rumors
World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Purse & Payouts: Winner’s Share Is $1.4M
World Wide Technology Championship 2023 Purse & Payouts: Winner’s Share Is $1.4M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Oct 31 2023
More News
Arrow to top