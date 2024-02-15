Tiger Woods TaylorMade Contract Rumored To Be Worth $500M

Tiger Woods is arguably the biggest name in golf. He’s won 15 major championships in his career and an all-time best 82 wins on the PGA Tour. Last year, Woods and longtime sponsor Nike split after a 27-year partnership.

Right before his 2024 PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational, Woods launched his new brand, Sun Day Red, a new active premium lifestyle brand under TaylorMade. Woods’ TaylorMade contract is rumored to be worth $450-500 million. For reference, tennis legend Roger Federer’s deal with On Shoes was worth $300 million in equity.

Some of the most iconic moments in golf history have been with Tiger Woods in a red polo on Sunday. It’s almost a tradition for Woods to dawn red heading into the final round of any golf tournament, especially a major championship.

Just a few months after leaving Nike, Woods has decided to partner up with TaylorMade to launch his own clothing brand, “Sun Day Red”. Woods officially announced the release of his brand with a video on X.

It started with a passion. The passion of competing. Of competing against ourselves. The field. The course. Life. Out of that passion, @SunDayRed rises. Start your journey with us: https://t.co/MOv7rk5dYT pic.twitter.com/3aQWBHhIci — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 13, 2024



“It’s the right time in my life,” Woods said at the launch event. “It’s transitional. I’m no longer a kid anymore. Life changes, I have kids now, and this is an important part of transitioning into this part of my life, to have a product and a brand that I’m proud of.”

Tiger Woods Opens with +15000 Odds At Genesis Invitational

This will be a very big weekend for Woods as he makes his PGA Tour debut this year at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. It will be a very special event for the golf legend, especially since the Tiger Woods Foundation is organizing the event.

Woods sits with +15000 odds to win the Genesis Invitational. He returned late last year to the field for the Hero World Challenge but finished 18th in the field of 20.

Can Woods tee off his new partnership with TaylorMade with a win at the Genesis Open in California this week?