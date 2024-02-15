Golf News and Rumors

Tiger Woods TaylorMade Contract Rumored To Be Worth $500 Million

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tiger Woods TaylorMade Contract Rumored To Be Worth $500M

Tiger Woods is arguably the biggest name in golf. He’s won 15 major championships in his career and an all-time best 82 wins on the PGA Tour. Last year, Woods and longtime sponsor Nike split after a 27-year partnership.

Right before his 2024 PGA Tour debut at the Genesis Invitational, Woods launched his new brand, Sun Day Red, a new active premium lifestyle brand under TaylorMade. Woods’ TaylorMade contract is rumored to be worth $450-500 million. For reference, tennis legend Roger Federer’s deal with On Shoes was worth $300 million in equity.

Tiger Woods Launches “Sun Day Red” Brand with TaylorMade

Some of the most iconic moments in golf history have been with Tiger Woods in a red polo on Sunday. It’s almost a tradition for Woods to dawn red heading into the final round of any golf tournament, especially a major championship.

Just a few months after leaving Nike, Woods has decided to partner up with TaylorMade to launch his own clothing brand, “Sun Day Red”. Woods officially announced the release of his brand with a video on X.


Z

“It’s the right time in my life,” Woods said at the launch event. “It’s transitional. I’m no longer a kid anymore. Life changes, I have kids now, and this is an important part of transitioning into this part of my life, to have a product and a brand that I’m proud of.”

Tiger Woods Opens with +15000 Odds At Genesis Invitational

This will be a very big weekend for Woods as he makes his PGA Tour debut this year at the 2024 Genesis Invitational. It will be a very special event for the golf legend, especially since the Tiger Woods Foundation is organizing the event.

Woods sits with +15000 odds to win the Genesis Invitational. He returned late last year to the field for the Hero World Challenge but finished 18th in the field of 20.

Can Woods tee off his new partnership with TaylorMade with a win at the Genesis Open in California this week?

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Invitational 2024 Betting Guide- Expert Golf Picks & How To Watch

Genesis Invitational 2024 Betting Guide: Expert Golf Picks & How To Watch

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3min
Golf News and Rumors
phoenix open hole 16 trash
2024 Waste Management Phoenix Open Police Figures Released: Arrests Up 200% From 2023
Author image David Evans  •  14h
Golf News and Rumors
wood sun day red
Tiger Woods Announcement: New Apparel With TaylorMade Called ‘Sun Day Red’ To Launch in May
Author image David Evans  •  Feb 12 2024
Golf News and Rumors
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win WM Phoenix Open 2024
Golf Digest Expert Picks: Best Bets To Win WM Phoenix Open 2024
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 8 2024
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
WM Phoenix Open 2024: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 8 2024
Golf News and Rumors
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Purse Down 56% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.58M
WM Phoenix Open 2024 Purse Down 56% Since 2023; Winner’s Share Set At $1.58M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 7 2024
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A TPC Scottsdale Membership Cost?
How Much Does A TPC Scottsdale Membership Cost?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top