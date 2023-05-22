NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady Finalizes Deal To Become Minority Owner Of The Las Vegas Raiders

Wendi Oliveros
45-year-old retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady is back in the NFL.

No, he is not returning to the playing field, but he is finalizing a deal to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

With this move, Brady further entrenches himself in Las Vegas and as a partner to Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Brady previously partnered with him to become partial owner of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.

He also will once again be on the same team as Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels who was Brady’s offensive coordinator while he was with New England.

Tom Brady Finalizes Deal To Become Minority Owner Of The Las Vegas Raiders

There are a couple of questions that arise from Brady’s last move.

They are as follows:

1. Will The Raiders Make Tom Brady Jerseys?

It is not a crazy thought for Davis to want to further capitalize on this.

And in an even stranger twist of irony, could those jerseys outsell the jersey of Brady’s former Patriots teammate who is now the Raiders quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo?

2. What Does This Mean For His FOX Broadcasting Gig?

Brady is under contract with FOX Sports to begin color commentary in the 2024 NFL season.

This could be considered a conflict of interest for Brady to be both a member of the media and a minority owner.

Wouldn’t the media access give him insider information on other teams’ activities that he could report back to the Raiders?

Front Office Sports is reporting that Brady’s deal with the Raiders will not impact his FOX contract.

This implies that the NFL has figured out a way to put Brady in ownership and media positions.

It remains to be seen how that will work.

Conclusion

Brady is an entrepreneur who is launching his post-playing career with branded merchandise and investment in Las Vegas professional sports.

With the Oakland A’s set to move to Las Vegas in the coming years, it will be interesting to see if Brady tries to jump into MLB ownership as well.

In the meantime, Brady is also helping the next generation of NFL quarterbacks with some words of wisdom as they embark on their NFL careers.

 

 

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
