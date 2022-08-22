Tom Brady to return to Buccaneers practices on Monday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten some great news on Sunday as they found out that Tom Brady is set to return to practice for them on Monday. Brady has missed the past few weeks for a personal reason and it has been unknown why he missed time.
Tom Brady Returning to Buccaneers
NFL.com had the following to report about Brady returning:
“It’s something he needs to handle,” Bowles said upon the announcement of Brady’s absence. “We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp.”
Brady had missed time and NFL.com reported that head coach Todd Bowles said it was excused:
“Tom has been excused today,” Bowles said. “He’ll be back sometime around after Tennessee. He’s going to deal with some personal things.
“This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp. Knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games, he didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask), as well as (Ryan Griffin), as far as going into these next two games.”
Why Was Tom Brady Out?
It’s uncertain at the moment why Tom Brady missed practice with the Buccaneers. Some reports have said that this was something that had been planned heading into the season, which could make sense. Other reports have noted that Brady is thinking about his decision about returning to the NFL this season and that he’s still uncertain if he wants to really play football. Another interesting report has noted that Brady might want to play with the Miami Dolphins.
We likely won’t find out the real reason why Tom Brady has missed practice, but it is possible that we do find out on Monday.