NFL News and Rumors

Tom Brady to return to Buccaneers practices on Monday

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten some great news on Sunday as they found out that Tom Brady is set to return to practice for them on Monday. Brady has missed the past few weeks for a personal reason and it has been unknown why he missed time.

Tom Brady Returning to Buccaneers

NFL.com had the following to report about Brady returning:

“It’s something he needs to handle,” Bowles said upon the announcement of Brady’s absence. “We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp.”

Brady had missed time and NFL.com reported that head coach Todd Bowles said it was excused:

“Tom has been excused today,” Bowles said. “He’ll be back sometime around after Tennessee. He’s going to deal with some personal things.

“This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp. Knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two games, he didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine (Gabbert) and Kyle (Trask), as well as (Ryan Griffin), as far as going into these next two games.”

“It’s something he needs to handle,” Bowles. “We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp.”

Why Was Tom Brady Out?

It’s uncertain at the moment why Tom Brady missed practice with the Buccaneers. Some reports have said that this was something that had been planned heading into the season, which could make sense. Other reports have noted that Brady is thinking about his decision about returning to the NFL this season and that he’s still uncertain if he wants to really play football. Another interesting report has noted that Brady might want to play with the Miami Dolphins.

We likely won’t find out the real reason why Tom Brady has missed practice, but it is possible that we do find out on Monday.

Topics  
Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Kenny Pickett, 2022 NFL Draft Prospects, QB Rankings

Kenny Pickett continues to impress for Steelers

Jon Conahan  •  14min
NFL News and Rumors
Matthew Stafford, St. Louis Rams
Sean McVay, Aaron Donald impressed with Matthew Stafford
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Derwin James
Derwin James, Chargers agree to four-year $76.5 million extension
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 17 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Nick Sirianni impressed by Jalen Hurts in Eagles preseason game
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 16 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Nassib
Carl Nassib Returns to the Buccaneers After Penning One-Year Deal
charlierhodes  •  Aug 16 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Bill Belichick is an overrated NFL coach, and here’s why!
James Foglio  •  Aug 16 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Robert Saleh has faith in Joe Flacco running Jets system
Jon Conahan  •  Aug 15 2022
More News