Top five NFL players from Super Wildcard weekend

josh allen scrambles in wild card game (1)

The Super Wildcard weekend is in the books. Here are the top five players from winning teams.

5) Jordan Love–Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers may have entered their game against the Dallas Cowboys as a seven point underdog, but it was the Packers that came through with a 16-point win en route to a stunning 48-32 victory. Green Bay had an exceptional first half as they scored the first 27 points in the contest. And it was the Cowboys’s secondary that looked extremely weak. Packers quarterback Jordan Love of Bakersfield, California completed 16 of 21 passes for 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.

There had been a lot of talk that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn of Morristown, New Jersey would get another head coaching spot after a very successful regular season. From what we saw on Sunday, he will be lucky to keep his job in Dallas. The Cowboys defense was that awful, and was reminiscent of the terrible Atlanta Falcons’s second half defense we saw in Super Bowl LI.

4) C.J. Stroud–Houston Texans

The Houston Texans’s fan base had a lot to get excited about on Saturday to open the NFL playoffs. Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud of Rancho Cucamonga, California was electrifying. The number two pick out of Ohio State had no problems with the Cleveland Browns’s secondary, as he completed 16 of 21 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-14 Texans rout.

3) Baker Mayfield–Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Monday night in central Florida, Baker Mayfield was very dynamic. The Buccaneers quarterback from Austin, Texas has found a home in Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old former first overall pick out of the University of Oklahoma, completed 22 of 36 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns as the Buccaneers trounced the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9.

2) Aaron Jones–Green Bay Packers

The Cowboys secondary was not the only part of their defense that was atrocious on Sunday. Their defensive line had no answers to stop the veteran Packers running back Aaron Jones of Savannah, Georgia either. Jones was stellar on the ground as he had 118 yards rushing and three major scores, along with one catch for 13 yards.

1) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills

Many might have thought the frigid western New York weather might have stopped Buffalo Bills’s quarterback Josh Allen of Firebaugh, California. Well the bottom line, it did not. Allen completed 21 of 30 passes for three touchdowns, and was equally as impressive on the ground, as he had eight rushes for 74 yards and another major score, as the Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-17.

Bills Buccaneers Packers Texans
