Top Five Performers From Week Six Of The 2022 NFL Season

We continue to see shocking performances and stunning results in the National Football League on a regular basis. In week six, the Pittsburgh Steelers headlined the most significant upsets when they stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-18 even though they were 9.5 point underdogs. Here were the five most impressive offensive performances from week six by players on winning teams.

5) Ja’Marr Chase–Cincinnati Bengals

The top non-quarterback of the week, Chase caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-26 Cincinnati win over the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s touchdowns were both in the second half. The first was for 15 yards and the second was for 60 yards, which came one minute and 57 seconds left in the game and put the Bengals up 30-26.

4) Marcus Mariota–Atlanta Falcons

From an accuracy perspective, Marcus Mariota was close to perfect on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the fact that the Falcons did not throw much, he still had an effective day statistically. Mariota completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, along with 50 rushing yards and another major score as the Falcons beat the San Francisco 49ers 28-14.

3) Josh Allen–Buffalo Bills

In a rematch of the 2022 AFC Divisional Playoff classic, the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 24-20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 27 of 40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns, along with 12 rushes for 32 yards. The Bills are now 5-1 and lead the AFC East.

2) Matt Ryan–Indianapolis Colts

After a lacklustre start to the season, Matt Ryan is building momentum with the Colts. On Sunday, he completed 42 passes in 58 attempts for 389 yards and three touchdowns as Indianapolis beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-27.

1) Joe Burrow–Cincinnati Bengals

Also in the Bengals’ win over the Saints, it was a strong day for quarterback Joe Burrow. He completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns, along with four rushes for 25 yards and another touchdown. Cincinnati improved to 3-3.