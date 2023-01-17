The first weekend of the 2022 National Football League regular season is now complete. Here are the top five performers on winning teams from the wildcard games over the last three days.

5) Dalton Schultz–Dallas Cowboys

The top pass catcher on a winning team over the weekend was not a wide receiver, but a tight end. Dalton Schultz of Sandy, Utah had seven catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14.

4) Trevor Lawrence–Jacksonville Jaguars

It was a horrendous first half of football for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Knoxville, Tennessee. He threw four interceptions and found the Jaguars trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 27-0 in a period of time during the second quarter. Then Lawrence woke up, and threw four consecutive touchdown passes en route to a 31-30 win in the third biggest comeback in NFL playoff history. Lawrence completed 28 of 47 pass attempts for 288 yards and four touchdowns, along with one rush for eight yards.

3) Daniel Jones–New York Giants

It was a memorable performance for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones of Charlotte, North Carolina. He became the first quarterback in NFL playoff history to have 300 passing yards, 75 rushing yards in a single game and win. He had 301 yards passing and two passing touchdowns, along with 78 rushing yards, in a 31-24 Giants win over the Minnesota Vikings.

2) Brock Purdy–San Francisco 49ers

The star rookie quarterback from Queen Creek, Arizona completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards, along with three touchdowns, as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 41-23. Purdy also had four rushes for 16 yards and another major score on the ground.

1) Dak Prescott–Dallas Cowboys

The player who got Schultz the ball on Monday was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who had a monster game himself. The Sulphur, Louisiana native completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, along with seven rushes for 24 yards and another touchdown in the 17-point Dallas victory.