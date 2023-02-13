NFL News and Rumors

Top Four Reasons Not To Be Depressed That 2022 NFL Season Is Over

Wendi Oliveros
East Carolina v South Carolina

NFL fans could be walking around in a stunned daze on the Monday after the Super Bowl.

Even if they are not diehard Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs fans, they could feel a little out of sorts because the 2022 NFL season is officially over.

The August preseason games that kicked off the season were a distant 6 months ago.

Since September, Sundays, Mondays, and even Thursdays were consumed with games.

It is only normal that a letdown or depression of sorts could set in, but it should not.

Here are the top four reasons NFL fans should not be depressed that the Super Bowl and the 2022 season are now history.

 

1. The NFL Combine Is Just Two Weeks Away

There is hardly time to rest before the fresh batch of collegiate talent will be evaluated at the 2023 NFL Combine going from February 26 to March 6 in Indianapolis.

The Combine brings renewed hopes and great expectations for the 2023 season.

2. Free Agency Is In Mid-March

NFL free agency has turned into a soap opera that spans months.

Players swapping teams either through free agency signings or blockbuster trades make the spring go quickly.

Last year’s big headlines were Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill which were all blockbuster trades that kicked off the fun in mid-March.

Derek Carr could be the huge name in 2023 that enters the free agent market; the free agency frenzy begins on March 15.

3. USFL Football Kicks Off In Mid-April

If all of the offseason shenanigans are draining or too distracting and you just want to see football, the USFL can fill the void with its spring season kicking off on April 15.

4. The NFL Draft Is In Late April

Fans will gather for draft-watching parties and will be looking for the next Trevor Lawrence or Brock Purdy in the three-day NFL draft from April 27-29.

This year’s host city is no other than Kansas City, home of the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.

 

In the meantime, there will be many mock drafts that fans can read and study to get an early start on the 2023 NFL season.

There is no need to be depressed.

In fact, there is barely any time to take a breath before football is back.

 

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
